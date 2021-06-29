ORANGE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After tasting his first American-style barbeque in the 90's, Surinder Multani got so fired up about backyard grilling that he eventually turned his passion for food and cooking into a business when he founded BBQ Outlets in 2005. Specializing in gas grills, barbecue islands, and the Smoker, Surinder expanded his BBQ equipment line to also include patio furniture, fireplaces, and an expert design team. "It has been a wonderful journey, and I'm looking to help others find their passion, too," says Multani.
Today, the family-owned, family-run business specializes not only in top-rated BBQ equipment but also in top-notch customer service. As Multani explains, "At BBQ Outlets, we understand how grilling in the backyard brings friends and families together. That's why our number one priority is to treat every customer like a member of our family."
Over the years, BBQ Outlets has been extremely successful in helping customers from all over the United States, which is why Multani is now launching a more robust, completely new website at https://www.bbqoutlets.com/.
Offering the world's most complete selection of the finest BBQ grills, smokers, natural charcoal barbecue brands, and more, BBQOutlets.com is turning up the heat in the outdoor kitchen industry. BBQ Outlets also provides a full line of BBQ accessories, including fireplaces, fire pits, pizza ovens, free-standing barbecue islands, and patio furniture. The newly designed website features more than 5,000+ top-quality items to choose from, allowing backyard chefs to create the outdoor living space of their dreams.
Customers in need of inspiration for creating their dream outdoor kitchen can take advantage of the BBQ Outlets team's free custom outdoor kitchen digital designs. At BBQ Outlets, the grilling experts, chefs, and outdoor kitchen designers are dedicated to making every customer's backyard grilling oasis come to life.
Building off the success of his Orange and Chino, California showrooms, along with the newly launched website, BBQOutlets.com, Multani is excited to offer franchises for BBQ Outlets in the United States and other prime markets around the world.
