HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Outernet London partners with Ventuz for world's largest Multi-8K LED Immersive Entertainment and Broadcast Environment
Today Ventuz Technology AG announced a landmark technology partnership with Outernet Global Ltd. a major new entertainment and immersive media district due to open in London in late 2021.
Ventuz CEO Ralf Stanke emphasizes the importance of the collaboration: "We are truly excited to partner with Outernet Global in making the world's largest LED screen project in the heart of London a reality with our real-time graphics content creation, authoring, and playout systems."
With 2,260 square meters of LED screens, Outernet's media space requires the simultaneous rendering and output of hundreds of millions of pixels in real-time and Outernet found the right technology partner in Ventuz, whose real-time software solutions offer freely scalable, resolution-independent content creation and playout.
Mike Whittaker, Outernet Global's CTO noted that, "What we are building with Outernet is so extraordinary it far exceeds the usual technology solutions. We have developed a best-in-class integrated solution that allow us to work in real-time across LED canvases of 16K that deliver the best immersive experience to our clients and audiences. Ventuz technology is key to enabling us to meet the challenge of large scale real-time in a way never seen before."
"What's so fascinating about the Outernet is its unique and innovative approach to creating a multi-media experience that lives from its fluid and responsive immediate interactivity with the audience, situational triggers, and the flexibility of an artistic show direction," Stanke adds. "This mix of sensorial liveliness and editorial freedom can be achieved only in an ultramodern installation such as Outernet by means of complex image processing in real time that goes beyond conventional media server applications managing linear content."
Ventuz enables this paradigm shift, away from channel-based playback of pre-produced content towards the live creation of the high-resolution synthesis of moving pictures in the moment of action.
"It's fantastic to see our Ventuz software and hardware as part of a multimedia backdrop and cultural stage that offers such a lively, welcoming, and almost futuristic, experience to a broad audience," says Stanke.
About Ventuz
Ventuz Technology AG is one of the leading providers for the media, entertainment and technology industry empowering brands to interactively communicate with their audiences using high quality visual effects in broadcasting, virtual and augmented realities as well as live events and sophisticated data visualization. By providing innovative, data-driven software solutions for 3D real-time graphics content creation, authoring and playout control Ventuz supports creative high-end designs in any area of audio-visual content production.
The Ventuz Software can be used for professional presentations, video wall setups, multitouch applications, on-air and in-studio broadcast graphics and immersive media spaces.
Ventuz Technology was founded in 2004 by experts from the broadcast graphics and event/staging industries and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany with offices in Europe, the USA and Asia-Pacific.
The Ventuz Software is used by Fortune 500 and DAX companies, the world's leading broadcasters, interactive design agencies and corporate creative departments including
Google, Disney, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, NBA, BBC, MTV, German Public TV, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, Riot Games, Ernst & Young, Tencent, Airbus, Volkswagen, Manchester City Football, Siggraph, Zara, and many more.
About Outernet Global Ltd.
Outernet is a global network of immersive media and culture districts designed to provide experiences for entertainment, brand activation and retail the likes of which have never been seen before. The first will open in central London in Winter 2021 and will kick off a global roll out with sites planned in New York, LA and Europe.
Outernet will feature the world's first of its kind public atrium - The Now Building - containing an immense digital canvas: a 4-storey high, floor to ceiling, 360 degree, 16k screen surface – the most advanced of its kind on the planet. A daily footfall of 400,000 people set to experience this new London landmark.
Music is at the heart of Outernet London. The Denmark Street location is often described as the birthplace of the British music industry and is where artists from David Bowie to The Sex Pistols hung out, made music and lived. A 2,000 capacity, venue the largest in central London since the 40's, the reborn and iconic 12 Bar Club and a further intimate live venue are all set to open.
