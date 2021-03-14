SEATTLE, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iUrban Teen is on a mission to do its part to level up and reduce the education gap due to Covid-19 for underserved students. While the reality of learning loss over this past year is undeniable, it is even higher for underrepresented communities with an estimated 6 to12 month lag behind White counterparts; up from a 3 to 5 month delay before lockdown. Numbers like these have served as a clarion call for iUrban Teen which has answered with a commitment to expand programming, working with students who have fallen behind. We're bridging the gap.
iUrban Teen does this through a three-pronged hybrid approach comprising:
- Tailored education and career track programming. We offer tutoring in math, science and writing. We also provide research and data science projects, coding camps, engineering camps and more.
- College preparatory services for students and parents via iUrban University, ensuring they are still on track to graduate high school and enter undergraduate school.
- And with the MindStream Online platform, where free classes are offered to students aged 13-19. This virtual classroom setting offers tutoring, courses in Foreign languages including American Sign Language (ASL), English, Math, Writing, Science, and more. No child should be left behind and iUrban Teen is committed to "bridge the gap" and continue to be a partner and resource for families and educators.
iUrban Teen is currently curating a summer learning camp in partnership with Southern University in Shreveport, Louisiana for middle and high school students. Additional summer camps will be held in Seattle and Vancouver, WA.
Looking for ways to help? You can donate to help support our programs by visiting our website at http://www.iurbanteen.org. Want to volunteer? For more information on how to be a part of the work of this trailblazing organization, please visit: https://iurbanteen.org/lets-work-together/.
About iUrban Teen – iUrban Teen is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) nationally recognized, multi-state program dedicated to bringing career-focused education to underrepresented teens ages 13 to 18. This President Obama White House honored program has chapters in Washington, Oregon, California, Texas and will launch post-Covid in New York, Florida, Louisiana, and London. The program is celebrating its tenth anniversary and has served more than 9,000 youth across all locations. iUrban Teen was featured in INC Magazine as one of the Top Five Organizations Building the Diverse Talent Pipeline in Tech Outside of Silicon Valley. For more information, visit https://www.iurbanteen.org/.
