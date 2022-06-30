Webinar to Discuss How the Nonprofit Makes Cybersecurity a Team Sport
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced it is hosting a webinar where senior leadership from the Parkinson's Foundation will share how organizations can make data security a board-level priority. Curt De Greff, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the Parkinson's Foundation, will join Neil Jones, Director of Cybersecurity Evangelism at Egnyte, on July 14, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. EDT to discuss how the Parkinson's Foundation promotes cybersecurity awareness and protects against rapidly-evolving threats.
As a nonprofit, the Parkinson's Foundation works with many constituent groups across the U.S. – such as donors, researchers, and volunteers – which requires reliable access to large amounts of sensitive data with limited IT resources. By implementing robust training and tools with help from Egnyte, Parkinson's Foundation has been able to democratize its data across all end-users.
"Through the active participation and support of our Board of Directors, executive team, end-users, and even our volunteers, we have better visibility and control into our data so that we can focus on improving the lives of those with Parkinson's disease," said De Greff. "In today's digital workplace, cybersecurity is truly a team sport that requires the attention of everyone within an organization. Egnyte has been our trusted adviser throughout the entire data governance process."
During the "Parkinson's Foundation: Making Data Security a Team Sport" webinar, De Greff and Jones will touch on several topics including:
- Making recovery from a cyber-incident a series of teachable moments;
- The importance of risk scoring and reliance on effective metrics to drive IT security decision-making;
- And why every user makes a difference to your IT security success.
For additional details and to register for the webinar, please visit our website.
