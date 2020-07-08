NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Passion Economy – the weekly podcast about everyday people who are finding a new path to success in the 21st century economy – launches today for the first time outside of a paywall.
Episodes spotlight unconventional career and business success stories:
- A drug dealer turned fitness mogul
- A teacher making waves in the fashion industry with gender non-binary designs
- A former Iraqi translator who reinvented himself as a D.C.-area limo company operator
Who:
Hosted by Adam Davidson, the Peabody-Award winning co-creator of NPR's Planet Money.
Davidson is a successful journalist and author who covered economics for The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine.
What:
The Passion Economy podcast is based on Davidson's acclaimed 2020 book of the same name and explores how individuals from all walks of life have overcome professional and financial roadblocks and created new paths of fulfillment by channeling their entrepreneurial spirits and pursuing their passions.
Where:
The first three episodes of The Passion Economy podcast are available now.
Episode Synopsis:
Each episode will spotlight unconventional career and business success stories to offer lessons that listeners can apply right away to their own life and business.
Episode 1: What is The Passion Economy?
The economy has changed. We have to change with it. Are you ready?
Adam provides the background and ideas behind The Passion Economy.
The current global health crisis, for all its real pain, is forcing us to look at how things are done normally and imagine how they might be done differently. Passion businesses and passion careers often come out of times of crisis—when an old, familiar way, no longer works, and times of self-reflection when people have the time to think, wonder and experiment. It's driven by everyday people who figured out something at once simple and miraculous: how to create a business or a career built around their unique skills and passions in order to thrive during a time of chaos and uncertainty.
Episode 2: From Cells to Sales
From drug kingpin to personal trainer, Coss Marte has used his knack for business to survive and even thrive in a series of oversaturated markets. Now he runs ConBody a fitness company built around prison style workouts.
Episode 3: Whatever Suits You
Kelley Moffat and her wife Laura found confidence and pride in clothing that fit the way they wanted. Now they share that feeling with the world through their gender non-binary clothing brand, Kirrin Finch.
Where:
Listeners can subscribe to The Passion Economy across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more. Click here to listen to the first three episodes. The podcast's companion book, The Passion Economy also outlines Davidson's perspective on how to thrive in the 21st century economy and is available now.
About Three Uncanny Four Productions
Three Uncanny Four Productions was co-founded by Adam Davidson and Laura Mayer in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment. Davidson has written for The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine and more, and is a leading broadcaster and podcasting voice who cofounded and co-hosted NPR's Planet Money and served as a frequent contributor to This American Life. Mayer, who started her career in radio as a producer across multiple shows at WNYC New York Public Radio, is a highly accomplished podcast producer. She previously oversaw all podcast production and launched dozens of shows for Panoply Media, and most recently, she served as Executive Producer for Show Development at Stitcher.