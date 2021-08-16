TORONTO, August 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality healthcare and research initiatives would benefit from the ability to efficiently extract patient journeys from electronic medical records (EMRs) across the healthcare system. While the move toward digitizing patient data in the form of EMRs has improved data access for clinicians and patients alike, current system design, data silos and conflicting entries increase the cost of data acquisition and limit the analytics needed to improve patient care and conduct research. As a result of these challenges, organizations typically rely on painstaking manual data curation, consuming highly valuable skilled clinician time.
Join this webinar to learn how artificial intelligence (AI) technology is ideally suited for the time-consuming, redundant function of data abstraction, putting the data within easy reach of healthcare professionals for clinical decisions, administrative staff for operational efficiencies, and researchers to leverage real-world patient data.
Join Andrew Shin, MD, Clinical Professor, Division of Cardiology, Stanford University; Executive Medical Director of Innovations & Clinical Effectiveness, Stanford Children's Health and Matt Hollingsworth, MS, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Carta Healthcare in a live webinar on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 2:30pm EDT.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Patient Journey: Using Advanced Technologies to Understand and Improve Healthcare.
