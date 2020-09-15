NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PensionInspector™, www.pensioninspector.com, the pioneer web service since 2007, announces a new series of user-empowered data studies analyzing ERISA retirement plan multi-year plan performance.
The new investigative series discovers key content for plan participants, sponsors, ERISA CPA's and pension actuaries, as well as financial advisors, and instantly produces custom performance reports for each plan. The program comes with three user modes: Easy, Enhanced, and Advanced.
PensionInspector™ premiers a new standard of time-saving historical metric plan performance results for ERISA retirement plans. Form 5500 MultiVision now allows the user—for the first time—to create one-click queries and view and switch simultaneously between multiple plan history performance results or the selected plan's annual Form 5500 report. Featured is an 11-page key five-year summary for each plan.
https://www.pensioninspector.com/4yr1/MultiView2.pdf
https://www.pensioninspector.com/4yr1/4-yr-multiview.pdf
All ERISA Form 5500 downloads are FREE, and easiest to use with three user modes – Easy, Enhanced and Advanced.
Upgrade to the new Strike-Gold membership and access all PensionInspector's™ multi-year metric plan performance programs and special studies at a new low-cost subscription rates ranging from $37 to $99 monthly plus local taxes.
PensionInspector's™ initial "User-Empowered" series kicks off with a four-year study of plan investment performance results of 425,658 ERISA calendar year retirement plans with average annual assets in excess of $5 billion for each year from 2015-2018 https://pensioninspector.com/4yr1/final Participant 4yr.pdf.
A special Strike-Gold program enables upgraded members to query and retrieve the plan or group of plans of their choice, for a specific state or city, or for plans earning less than the combined four-year cost-of-living or 10-year Treasury.
https://pensioninspector.com/4yr1/SG-Program.pdf.
Average earnings for all plans for the four-year study were 3.00%. Plans containing fewer than 25 participants earned 39.87% less than plans with 26+ participants. 56,536 plans earned less than the combined Social Security/CPI average of the four-year cost-of-living indices; 126,484 plans earned less than the combined four-year average of the 10-year Treasury note.
https://pensioninspector.com/4yr1/Plan_Asset_View.pdf
Find the answers to your burning questions about the state of retirement plans in the U.S. with PensionInspector™.
