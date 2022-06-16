Acquisition Allows for Further Expansion of Planet's Technology Portfolio with Enhanced Consulting and Advisory Services
CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Group ("Planet"), a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Launch Consulting Group, a digital transformation firm headquartered in the Greater Seattle area that helps large and scaling companies make bold moves with confidence.
The acquisition will further expand Planet's current technology portfolio through specialized advisory and consulting services, which align with the company's strategic human capital initiatives. As part of the acquisition, Launch will join forces with Strive Consulting, Planet's technology consulting platform specializing in Data & Analytics, Technology Enablement, Cybersecurity & Compliance and Management Consulting.
Over the last three years, The Planet Group has made significant investments (both organically and via acquisition) in building out its technology offerings with the launch of Planet Technology and the acquisitions of Strive Consulting, OmniPoint Staffing, I.T. Works Recruitment, Interactive Business Systems and WinterWyman. Today, Planet's technology offerings represent a majority of the overall business.
Founded in 2005, Launch is a digital consultancy helping organizations transform their business through Intelligent Operations, Customer & Employee Engagement and Enhanced Products and services. The firm provides consulting solutions and services across Architecture, Data & AI, Software Engineering, Cloud & Infrastructure. Launch has over 600 team members and has offices across the US as well as in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Hyderabad, India.
"We are thrilled to welcome Launch Consulting and their employees to The Planet Group," said Tim Simmerly, President of The Planet Group. "Both organizations have entrepreneurial cultures and are founded on the tenets of hard work, innovation, expertise and passion. Launch's focus on growth and excellence in delivery makes them the perfect fit for Planet. Together, we will be focused on offering end-to-end technology consulting and advisory solutions to our clients."
"We are extremely excited to join The Planet Group family," said Heinrich Montana, CEO of Launch Consulting. "Since the beginning of our journey together, Planet has exemplified our core value of People First at every step. Our common outlook and approach to business makes it clear this will be an extraordinary partnership. Launch has been helping customers make bold moves across industries and focus areas - now we're making our own bold move to accelerate our projects and expand our reach. I'm thrilled for the upcoming opportunities for our team and clients!"
The Planet Group was named as one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2021 by INC. Launch is the seventh technology firm that Planet has acquired since 2018.
The Planet Group consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Diversified Energy & Engineering, Infrastructure, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Healthcare and Digital Marketing areas. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US and Europe. Learn more at theplanetgroup.com.
Launch Consulting navigates world-class organizations through digital transformation. Specifically, we empower people—helping them harness data, implement modern technology and enhance the human experience so they can thrive in a digital-first world. From developing modern platforms to crafting personalized apex experiences, Launch helps leaders make bold moves backed by confidence. For more information, visit launchconsulting.com.
Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.
