CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners and leading provider of outsourced human capital and consulting solutions, announced today that it has launched Rokster, an innovative consulting firm specializing in Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, and Business Intelligence.
Rokster's Subject Matter Experts are utilizing cutting-edge technologies and world class project delivery methodologies to provide sustainable, effective, and reliable plans for an extensive range of companies, from Fortune 500 powerhouses to up-and-coming startups.
Although serving multiple industries, Rokster's leadership team has over 100 years of experience providing technology advisory and consulting solutions to organizations on a global scale. Rokster is well positioned to support clients in these sectors against the current challenges businesses face as cyber threats and ransomware attacks become a daily occurrence and an increasing concern to power grids, energy distribution channels, and manufacturing plants.
Rokster's full suite of services will provide proactive, industry-leading strategies to protect and drive business forward simultaneously, through:
- Cybersecurity: Rokster's Cybersecurity expertise for Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Operational Technology (OT) environments provides cost-effective, comprehensive solutions minimizing customer risk to online threats, cyber attacks, and regulatory fines while maintaining operational efficiency
- Artificial Intelligence: With core competencies in Artificial Intelligence Consulting and Implementation, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence Research, Rokster offers market-leading, data-driven, analytical solutions customized to each business need
- Blockchain: For businesses needing additional security or a way to efficiently store records, Rokster will design and deploy comprehensive Blockchain models that encrypt, transfer, and utilize each client's data to enhance their operational workflows
- Business Intelligence: Rokster's core BI competencies constitute a range from business analysis to project management, portfolio management, systems administration and validation, custom software development, quality assurance, change management, and reimagining workflow processes
Michael Stomberg, CEO of The Planet Group, said, "One of our core growth initiatives has been to create a global technology consulting firm that will draw upon The Planet Group's wealth of consulting experience, our technology hiring prowess, and our managed services model. Rokster will do that and much more. We have an unprecedented opportunity to provide real value to our clients and to deliver services that both secure their operations as well as help achieve business success."
ABOUT THE PLANET GROUP
The Planet Group consists of six related entities, including two global consulting organizations and four renowned staffing brands, and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Diversified Energy & Engineering, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Healthcare, and Digital Marketing areas. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US and Europe. Learn more at theplanetgroup.com.
ABOUT ODYSSEY INVESTMENT PARTNERS
Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit odysseyinvestment.com.
