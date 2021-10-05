ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the first daily newsletter covering African-American founders and innovators in tech, The Plug is unveiling a digital community and refreshed website that will come together to celebrate its progress and push forward in a collective effort to elevate Black tech news and data.
The new website features a sleek design, optimized for mobile devices, with easy access to our social channels and analysis of breaking news that center around shared interests within the community. In addition to The Plug's news coverage, and data library, the site now provides a customizable dashboard for members to experience deeper engagement within an online community.
"The accessibility and usability of the tpinsights.com platform has been completely transformed. It's a totally different user experience than we've had in the past. We have a much more robust feedback loop on this site," says founder of The Plug, Sherrell Dorsey.
Managing Editor, Monica Melton commented, "We're also going to be integrating a tool so that you can stay even more up to date on the content that's coming from industries and writers on our site that you follow right to your inbox. Visibility of related content will be much easier to navigate as well. The Plug is more usable, accessible and community oriented than ever."
About The Plug
Launched in 2016 as the first daily Black tech newsletter covering Black startups, VC firms, ecosystems, and more. Today, The Plug is a data-driven subscription-based digital news and insights platform covering the Black innovation economy.
For more information on how you can be part of this movement while also staying informed on breaking stories shaping the Black innovation economy - visit http://www.tpinsights.com
