Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Political Risk Letter" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Political Risk Letter is a 16-page monthly newsletter that summarizes the latest forecasts by Political Risk Services for economic and political changes affecting international business.

Each issue includes brief text highlights of more than 15 newly revised Country Reports as well as a summary table of 18-month and 5-year risk ratings and forecasts for all 100 countries.

Target Audience Includes:

  • Academic Professors in Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others
  • Subject librarians for Economics, Political Science, International Business, International Politics, among others
  • Multi-Lateral institutions like the United Nations, the IMF, UNICEF, Etc.
  • Multi-National Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Exxon, Facebook, Google
  • Asset managers and investment houses such as Blackrock, Pimco, Franklin Templeton (specifically the portfolio managers within these types of companies)

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/otw9j2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-political-risk-letter-monthly-summary-of-the-latest-forecasts-for-economic-and-political-changes-affecting-international-business-301377550.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.