The Pop Insider Offers Free Annual Print Magazine Subscriptions

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pop Insider, the multimedia publication that lets superfans fuel their fandoms 24/7, announced today it will offer free subscriptions to its print magazine from now until June 1. Readers can redeem their free subscription by entering the promo code FREE4FANS on the subscription form.
The Coronavirus pandemic spurred rapid changes in the pop culture industry, cancelling highly-anticipated events like E3 and CinemaCon while forcing others like Emerald City Comic Con and Licensing Expo to reschedule to later dates in 2020.
"There are so many pop-culture events that we won't be able to enjoy for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19, but that shouldn't take away a chance for people to see the awesome collectibles, toys and games out there," said Marissa DiBartolo, Editor-in-Chief of The Pop Insider. "We have an amazing opportunity to help our readers fuel and support their favorite fandoms during this difficult time. We're thrilled to offer free issues of the Pop Insider so our readers can still get their fandom fix from home."
An annual subscription to the Pop Insider is normally $50 and includes four print issues (one per quarter). Each issue is delivered to your front door and features more than 100 pages of geeky goodness, from fandom features to must-have merch. Each subscription also includes access to the magazine's weekly e-newsletter, Fan Mail, for the latest news, announcements, collectibles, merch, and more.
For more information about The Pop Insider, visit ThePopInsider.com. Click here and enter the promo code FREE4FANS for a FREE print subscription to The Pop Insider magazine.
About The Pop Insider:
Launched in 2018, The Pop Insider is a multimedia publication that lets superfans fuel their fandoms 24/7 with the content they crave through a daily pop culture news and review site, weekly e-newsletter, seasonal print magazine and ezine, and real-time social media updates. Both digital and print editions are produced by Adventure Media and Events, LLC, publisher of leading trade publication The Toy Book and the No. 1 consumer resource for toys and games for kids, The Toy Insider. For more information, visit thepopinsider.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
