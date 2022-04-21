Avasant unveils The Omniverse, where human experience and digital innovation converge for an enhanced and immersive experience. The Omniverse heralds a set of new platforms and channels for producers, distributors, and consumers of goods, services and content across physical, virtual and augmented worlds. For business leaders, establishing a presence in this fast-evolving ecosystem of digital assets is an imperative. In the coming years, engaging with The Omniverse will be as essential as having an online store. If done right, The Omniverse can become the ultimate gateway to limitless possibilities within the coming Imagination Age.
LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avasant Chairman and CEO, Kevin S. Parikh will unveil The Omniverse and share his leadership visions for a hyper-converged future, at Empowering Beyond 2022 on May 9th and 10th at the world-class Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes. Kevin, and other industry experts, take on an intriguing exploration into the limitless possibilities of The Omniverse through insightful keynote talks, engaging panel discussions and one-on-one fireside chats.
The Omniverse
The Digital Age has given rise to a new frontier: an enhanced human experience across physical, virtual, and augmented realities. The Omniverse, a convergence of multiple Metaverses, takes us several steps further into the future and represents the various Verses of communities where people meet friends, work, play games, shop, and watch movies. For business leaders, The Omniverse is the ultimate gateway to the limitless potential of the coming Imagination Age, where technology is ubiquitous but humanity is still the focus.
"The Imagination Age is an era of unrestrained creativity and innovation which is built on the platform of all the digital investments that we have been making over the past year", said Avasant CEO and Omniverse thought leader, Kevin S. Parikh. "This not only opens the doors to solving real world issues but will allow us to transform human experience into something much greater than before."
The Omniverse is a collection of rapidly converging Verses, with each Verse comprising immersive communication platforms, digital assistants, workplace collaboration tools, entertainment, and retail to support digital communities. The Omniverse brings new channels and platforms for producers, distributors, and consumers of goods and services, across the:
- Physical World - the tangible and real world where we physically exist
- Virtual World - the world where everything you observe, and experience is fully online and digital
- Augmented World - merging of the digital experience and physical reality
In this new reality, products and services will be engineered to exist across multiple Verses and industries will need to invest in The Omniverse in the next 3-5 years in order to successfully conduct business. There will be an ultimate capability to not just communicate with each other, but experience together, and engage with the world in new and exciting ways. In the intersection of Verses lies a richer experience.
About Empowering Beyond
Avasant's Empowering Beyond Events bring together industry leaders to address hot topic issues that matter most to enterprises. These engaging events offer the incredible opportunity to gain insight into emergent business solutions and hear industry experts sharing firsthand accounts of the challenges and successes that are progressing business forward.
About Avasant
Avasant is a leading management consulting firm focused on translating the power of technology into realizable business strategies for the world's largest corporations. Specializing in digital and IT transformation, sourcing advisory, global strategy, and governance services, Avasant prides itself on delivering high-value engagements through industry-focused innovation and flexible, client-based solutions.
Our seasoned professionals have an average of 20 years of industry-honed expertise, having conducted more than 1,000 engagements in over 50 countries. Avasant's next-generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with recognition from numerous organizations, including: Vault, NOA, IAOP, and the Wall Street Journal.
Avasant's engagement in the global market has inspired a strong commitment to community and purpose. Avasant Foundation supports technology and skill development programs to create employment opportunities for youth across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Latin America.
