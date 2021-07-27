TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To be truly successful, quality must go beyond just meeting compliance requirements. When quality is a core practice at a company, everyone from the end patient to the investors benefit. A Harvard study on quality found that a "company with a highly developed culture of quality spends, on average, $350 million less annually fixing mistakes than a company with a poorly developed one." This webinar will show participants how to define their quality culture and help everyone on your team strive to improve it.
Register for this webinar to learn from quality experts from Qualio, 4G Clinical and others who have successfully built a quality culture. Participants will take away lessons for building a quality-driven culture that they can apply today.
Join Qualio experts, Meg Sinclair, Senior Quality Specialist; and Kelly Stanton, Director of Quality, Laura Araujo, Vice President – Quality from 4G Clinical, Devon Campbell, Founder from Product LLC, and Christie Johnson, Founder from Kasota Engineering LLC for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information or to register for this event, visit The Quality Culture Playbook: How to Build a Quality Culture.
