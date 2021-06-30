NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nationwide public safety platform the R2 Network has released its latest feature rollout - The Public Safety Event Finder, in partnership with GovEvents. For over 10 years, GovEvents has served the government community as a central hub to find and post government and military events online. The new partnership provides R2 Portal users with instant access to upcoming relevant public safety events all in one place. The Public Safety Event Finder will include virtual and on-demand events as well as in-person events as public health guidance allows. Access the Public Safety Event Finder here.
R2 Network Feature Release Recap
- The Public Safety Event Finder is the third feature release since the R2 Network's official launch in March 2021
- The Product Builder release in April allows innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase life-saving technology products on the R2 Portal
- May's release of R2 Learn provides users with access to free public safety courses, podcasts, videos, articles & more
Find Events on Public Safety, Fire & Rescue, First Responders, Law Enforcement & More
R2 Portal members can now browse hundreds of upcoming events on topics including public safety, fire & rescue, first responders and law enforcement for free. The GovEvents-powered events feed will continuously add new public safety events to the R2 Portal as they become available, providing real-time access to the latest upcoming events.
Add New Public Safety Events
Members promoting or attending events of interest not already found on the R2 Portal will have the opportunity to add new events for free, helping increase their events' exposure and boost attendance. Get started adding your own events here.
"The ambitious plan for the R2 Network will require participation and support throughout the industry from leaders like GovEvents," said Bryce Stirton, President of Responder Corp. "We're very appreciative of the opportunity to work with the GovEvents team and platform to provide an events resource that will deliver great value to the R2 community for years to come."
"Our partnership with the R2 Network is an exciting new chapter for GovEvents," said Kerry Rea, President of GovEvents. "Sharing our public safety events with the R2 Network advances our goal of making government events, best practices and emerging technologies easily accessible to members of the community."
Join to Access Free Public Safety Resources
The R2 Network and GovEvents look forward to their newly formed partnership and learning how members of the R2 Portal utilize and contribute to the new self-sustaining Event Finder feature. Create a free R2 Portal membership to browse and add public safety events, content and technology products, and stay tuned as the R2 Network continues new feature rollouts for the remainder of 2021.
About the R2 Network
The R2 Network, a challenge put forth by the Department of Commerce and FirstNet Authority, is a free-to-use, self-sustaining public innovation platform backed by a $2mm federal grant. Created out of a need to face the nation's most pressing Response and Resiliency challenges, the R2 network will deliver resources, tools and opportunities to entrepreneurs and first responders to commercialize and deploy new technology.
About GovEvents
GovEvents is a free-to-use web portal for government-related events worldwide providing information on thousands of events, from major industry tradeshows, to government conferences, to agency-sponsored roundtables, and virtual events. Members include personnel from every federal agency, military branch, state and local government covering all 50 states, and supporting industries including government vendors, contractors and event organizers.
Media Contact
Kelsi Schmiedeke, R2 Network, +1 (877) 966-9455, Kelsi@r2network.com
SOURCE R2 Network