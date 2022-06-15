The RSSearch Registry is the largest and most robust live database of its kind in the field of Stereotactic Radiosurgery (SRS)/Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy (SBRT)
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Radiosurgery Society (RSS), a non-profit medical society dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of radiosurgery and advancing therapies, today announced that its RSSearch® Patient Registry, the longest established patient registry dedicated to SRS/SBRT managed by a professional society, now includes GRID and LATTICE treatment data. This addition marks the first patient registry to incorporate GRID and LATTICE treatment data, in an effort to better understand these delivery techniques and their associated outcomes for cancer patients.
GRID and LATTICE represent novel forms of radiotherapy that can provide high doses of radiation to tumors in a safe manner. GRID utilizes 2-dimensional spatially fractionated radiotherapy to deliver very high doses of radiation in small beamlets through the tumor, creating a radiation dose pattern of peaks and valleys. LATTICE utilizes a 3-dimensional spatially fractionated radiotherapy technique to create "vertices" of high dose throughout the tumor, with similar valleys in between. These unique radiation dose patterns may exploit immunogenic, bystander effects, microvascular damage, and other mechanisms that differ from conventional radiation treatment to benefit patients.
"With promising responses to GRID and LATTICE therapies, spatially fractionated radiation therapy is now being studied prospectively to validate its use to improve outcomes in treating bulky cancers," said Anand Mahadevan, MD, FRCS, FRCR, Chairman of the RSSearch Patient Registry Committee. "The RSS has been playing a vital role in advancing the science of advanced radiation techniques and the RSSearch Patient Registry has been influential in publishing real world outcomes. The RSSearch Patient Registry provides a tested and rigorous platform to gather data from prospective SFRT trials and offers a tremendous opportunity for participating sites to easily, accurately, and uniformly record data for analysis and publication of real-world outcomes with the use of GRID and LATTICE therapy."
GRID and LATTICE therapies are currently underutilized with only a limited number of institutions having programs for their delivery. Through the RSSearch Patient Registry, clinicians can learn from these centers' experience and better understand the risks and benefits associated with these forms of therapy.
"The RSS is committed to advancing the field of GRID and LATTICE by supporting research and educational efforts. Following the RSS-hosted Symposium "Advancements in GRID, LATTICE, and FLASH", it was clear there was a need for a centralized database to collect screening, treatment, follow-up, and patient-reported outcomes from patients treated with GRID and LATTICE from around the world," said Joanne N. Davis, PhD, Executive Director, The Radiosurgery Society. "The RSSearch Registry was an optimal platform to support these efforts. Generation of retrospective and prospective registry data will aid in the development of clinical trials and appropriate patient targeting. Ultimately this could guide institutions to adopt a GRID/LATTICE program and make this therapy more widely available to patients."
The RSSearch Patient Registry is an observational, multi-platform research and data sharing registry that was established to standardize data collection from patients treated with SRS/SBRT. It was initially conceptualized and designed in 2005 by a Clinical Advisory Board comprised of radiation oncologists, neurosurgeons, medical oncologists, and medical physicists to provide a method to collect standardized data on the use of SRS/SBRT treatment practices and outcomes to help determine the most effective clinical use of SRS/SBRT.
The RSSearch Patient Registry has become a critical resource for investigators world-wide across a wide range of specialties, as well as hospitals, teaching institutions, and researchers engaged in the field. Data from the RSSearch Patient Registry has served as the foundation for peer-reviewed publications and research; improved quality of patient care; elevated medical decision making; provided access to novel treatments and approaches, and advanced the science of SRS/SBRT. Data mined from RSSearch also contributes to the industry-wide development of clinical and quality guidelines.
The RSSearch Registry is managed by the RSS and the RSSearch Clinical Advisory Committee, made up of professionals involved in the management and care of patients treated with SRS/SBRT. The registry currently has 26 active sites, more than 140 trained users, and recently exceeded 32,000 cases. The RSSearch database collects information including patient demographics, payer information, treatment practices, and outcome information.
All centers treating patients with SRS/SBRT clinically are encouraged to participate. To participate centers must have a designated Principal Investigator who is an RSS member in good standing and need to receive approval of the RSSearch Registry Protocol at a local IRB/Ethics Committee and execute the Data Usage Agreement. To learn more about the RSSearch Patient Registry, contact registry@therss.org.
About the Radiosurgery Society®
The Radiosurgery Society (RSS) – a non-profit, independent, multi-disciplinary organization of surgeons, radiation oncologists, physicists, and allied professionals, who are dedicated to advancing the science and clinical practice of radiosurgery. Originally formed in 2002 and becoming 501(c)(6) in 2008, the Radiosurgery Society today (http://www.therss.org) represents members who perform stereotactic body radiotherapy and radiosurgery in hospitals and freestanding centers throughout the world.
Media Contact
Stephanie Tomei, The Radiosurgery Society, (408) 385-9411, PressRelease@therss.org
SOURCE The Radiosurgery Society