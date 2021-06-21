LOS ANGELES , June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this month, Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had garnered investments from some of the world's top influencers, including Addison Rae and The Rae Family. Gryphon is set to be the world's first 100% renewable crypto miner to be publicly listed and is working with the end goal of becoming fully vertically-integrated, so that they own the natural energy sources used in their mining operations. Addison Rae's father, Monty Lopez, recently took some time with Frederick Daso from Forbes to sit down and speak about his involvement in Gryphon and why he believes in the future of clean crypto
While cryptocurrencies are a burgeoning space that grows in size and scope, many legislators and media outlets have continued to focus solely on the potential for negative environmental impact brought about by the industry. Gryphon is working to build a counter to that, proving that cryptocurrencies can positively impact our economy without hurting the environment. To date, the independent operation has signed the Crypto Climate Accord and purchased 250,000 carbon offset credits in conjunction with Sphere 3D (Nasdaq:ANY) to account for miscellaneous emissions caused by things like employee travel and food at meetings
Addison Rae is a 20-year old TikTok influencer with over 81 million followers, making her the second most-followed person on the platform. Rae earned her popularity by posting videos of herself dancing to popular songs, and joined TikTok group The Hype House. With over one million followers, she left LSU in November of 2019, and in 2020 she was signed to talent agency WME. Since then, Rae has hosted Spotify-exclusive podcast "Mama Knows Best," launched a line of cosmetics called Item Beauty, and will be starring in an upcoming remake of the 1999 comedy She's All That, called He's All That. In August of 2020, Forbes published a report stating that Rae had earned $5 million for her entrepreneurial endeavors over the past year, and was the highest-earning TikTok star.
As reported by UsMagazine, Rae said that "Sustainability is so important to me and my family… We are excited to be a part of Gryphon, a company that uses 100 percent renewable energy to drive innovation in blockchain technology. Her father believes the same, and explained to Forbes that while he wants to help push tech forward, it can't come at the cost of the environment. "Gryphon has an edge over other companies in the space, because their renewable energy prices are so low, and are all located in opportunity zones, as well as in states that have renewable energy credit incentives, driving our costs even lower than fossil fuel options. They are able to prove to the market that going green is not only the right thing to do, but profitable as well." he said.
Gryphon Digital Mining is a Bitcoin mining operation with zero carbon footprint and 720 PH worth of ultra-efficient, state-of-the art S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. Gryphon's long-term strategy is to be the first vertically integrated crypto miner with a wholly-owned, 100 percent renewable energy supply. Gryphon provides reliable, low-cost hydro-electric powered mining with plans to expand to other renewables such as nuclear, wind, and solar power to lower mining's impact on the environment. Gryphon Digital Mining has entered into a merger agreement with Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY) through which Gryphon shareholders are expected to become the controlling shareholders of Sphere 3D, which is expected to maintain its Nasdaq listing.
