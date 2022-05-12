TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Brokerage Inc. (" Real " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSXV: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that Tamir Poleg, Chairman and Chief Executive will be presenting at 17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 8:00am ET .

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below.

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham120/reax/2245968

About Real

Real ( www.joinreal.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia , and Ontario and Alberta, Canada. Real is building the future, together with more than 4,500 agents and their clients. Real creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives.

Contact Information

For additional information, please contact:

The Real Brokerage Inc.

Elisabeth Warrick

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

Investors, for more information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com

908-280-2515

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-real-brokerage-to-present-at-the-17th-annual-needham-technology--media-conference-301546004.html

SOURCE The Real Brokerage Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.