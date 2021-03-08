TORONTO, Mar. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this talk, Almac will explore the realities of running next-generation sequencing (NGS) liquid biopsy panels in biomarker-driven clinical trials from a CLIA laboratory diagnostic provider viewpoint.
Panelists will discuss the opportunities and challenges of NGS liquid biopsy panels and the critical steps involved in ensuring that they are ready for stratification use within clinical trials, as demonstrated by a biotech case study from Almac Diagnostic Services.
Almac Diagnostic Services has experience in both the development & analytical validation of blood-based molecular biomarkers so that the assays are both robust and compliant with appropriate global regulatory frameworks for prospective clinical trial stratification.
Join Dr. Leeona Galligan, VP of UK Operations, Almac Diagnostic Services, in a live webinar on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 11am EDT (3pm GMT/UK) to hear about the opportunities and challenges of NGS liquid biopsy panels.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Realities of Running Next-Generation Sequencing Liquid Biopsy Panels in Clinical Trials.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks