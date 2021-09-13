JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Republic of Indonesia

The Republic of Indonesia ("the Republic") announced today that it is inviting holders of the bonds set forth in the table below (collectively, the "Old Bonds" and each, a "series" of Old Bonds) to submit offers (the "Offers") to sell the Old Bonds to the Republic for cash. The invitation to submit Offers to sell Old Bonds for cash described in this announcement is referred to as the "Invitation." The full terms and conditions of the Invitation are described in the Invitation for Offers dated September 13, 2021 (the "Invitation for Offers").

 

Old Bonds

Outstanding Principal Amount as of September 13, 2021

Maturity Date              

Series

ISIN

CUSIP

Fixed Price (per U.S. $1,000 Principal Amount)

3.750% Global Bonds due 2022

U.S.$2,000,000,000

April 25, 2022

Regulation S

USY20721BC22

Y20721BC2

U.S.$1,022.00

Rule 144A

US455780BK15

455780BK1

2.950% Global Bonds due 2023

U.S.$1,000,000,000

January 11, 2023

SEC-registered

US455780CC89

455780CC8

U.S.$1,035.00

3.375% Global Bonds due 2023

U.S.$1,500,000,000

April 15, 2023

Regulation S

USY20721BD05

Y20721BD0

U.S.$1,048.00

Rule 144A

US455780BL97

455780BL9

5.375% Global Bonds due 2023

U.S.$1,000,000,000

October 17, 2023

Regulation S

USY20721BH19

Y20721BH1

U.S.$1,102.50

Rule 144A

US455780BP02

455780BP0

5.875% Global Bonds due 2024

U.S.$2,000,000,000

January 15, 2024

Regulation S

USY20721BJ74

Y20721BJ7

U.S.$1,124.00

Rule 144A

US455780BQ84

455780BQ8

4.450% Global Bonds due 2024

U.S.$750,000,000

February 11, 2024

SEC-registered

US455780CG93

455780CG9

U.S.$1,092.00

4.125% Global Bonds due 2025

U.S.$2,000,000,000

January 15, 2025

Regulation S

USY20721BG36

Y20721BG3

U.S.$1,105.50

Rule 144A

US455780BT24

455780BT2

4.750% Global Bonds due 2026

U.S.$2,250,000,000

January 8, 2026

Regulation S

USY20721BN86

Y20721BN8

U.S.$1,149.00

Rule 144A

US455780BV79

455780BV7

 

The Republic intends to spend a maximum of U.S.$1.25 billion (the "Maximum Cash Consideration") for the aggregate Purchase Price (as defined below) of and accrued interest on the Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation. The Republic reserves the right to increase or decrease the Maximum Cash Consideration in its sole discretion and to terminate the Invitation for any reason. If the Maximum Cash Consideration is not sufficient to purchase all of the Old Bonds offered, Offers for any series of Old Bonds may be subject to proration at the Republic's sole discretion to accept or not accept any or all Offers for any reason, subject to applicable laws. In such scenario, the Republic reserves the right to accept significantly more or less (or none) of Old Bonds of any one series as compared to any other series of Old Bonds.

The consideration for the Old Bonds tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation (the price of any Bond being referred to as the "Purchase Price") will be fixed price set forth in the table above. In addition, the Republic will pay accrued and unpaid interest on the Old Bonds accepted for purchase up to (but not including) the Settlement Date (as defined below). The Republic intends to pay the aggregate Purchase Price of the Old Bonds purchased pursuant to the Invitation and accrued interest and expenses to be borne by the Republic in connection with the Invitation from the proceeds of a contemplated offering and sale by the Republic of one or more series of new bonds (the "New Bonds").

The Invitation is subject to certain conditions, including the successful offering and sale by the Republic of the New Bonds on terms and conditions acceptable to the Republic and collectively providing sufficient funds to pay the aggregate Purchase Price and accrued interest and expenses to be borne by the Republic pursuant to the Invitation (the "Financing Condition").

The Invitation expires at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, September 17, 2021, unless the Republic, in its sole discretion, extends it or terminates it earlier (such date and time, the "Expiration Deadline"). Holders of the Old Bonds will not have withdrawal rights with respect to the Invitation.

No later than 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on Monday, September 20, 2021, or as soon as practicable thereafter (such date, the "Announcement Date"), the Republic will announce whether the Financing Condition has been satisfied, the principal amount (if any) of each series of Old Bonds accepted for purchase and the proration factors (if any). If the Invitation is consummated, the date on which the Republic pays for the Old Bonds being purchased pursuant to the Invitation (the "Settlement Date") is expected to be Thursday, September 23, 2021, or as soon as practicable thereafter, subject to any extension of the Expiration Deadline.

The information in this announcement is only a summary. You may request a copy of the Invitation for Offers by contacting the Dealer Managers or the Tender and Information Agent at the addresses and telephone numbers set forth below, or you may download the Invitation for Offers at the Invitation website at https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi.

This announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of offers. The Invitation is made solely by means of the Invitation for Offers. The Invitation does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction where an offer or solicitation is not authorized or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

 

THE OFFEROR

Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia

Gedung Frans Seda, 2nd Floor

Jl. Dr. Wahidin No.1

Jakarta 10710

Indonesia





DEALER MANAGERS















BofA Securities, Inc.

Attention: Liability Management Group

One Bryant Park

New York, NY 10036

United States

Telephone (U.S. Toll Free): +1 (888) 292 0070

Telephone (U.S.): +1 646 855 8988

Telephone (London): +44 20 7996 5420

Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com  

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.

Attention: Debt Syndicate Desk / Liability Management Group

388 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10013

United States

Telephone: +852 2501 2692/

+1 212 723-0859/

+44 20 7986 8969

Email: liabilitymanagement.asia@citi.com

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Singapore Branch

Attention: Debt Origination & Advisory

168 Robinson Road

#23-00, Capital Tower

Singapore 068912

Telephone: +65 6535 4988

Email: SGP-BR-DOA@ca-cib.com  

 





The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

Attention: Liability Management Group

Level 17, HSBC Main Building

1 Queen's Road Central

Hong Kong

Telephone: +852 3941 0223 / +44 20 7992 6237 /

+1 212 525 5552

Email: liability.management@hsbcib.com

 

UBS AG Singapore Branch

Attention: Liability Management, SEA

9 Penang Road

Singapore 238459

Telephone: +65 6495 8623

Email: ol-liabilitymanagement-sea@ubs.com

 

 

 



TENDER AND INFORMATION AGENT





Morrow Sodali Ltd

 



In Hong Kong:

Unit 23-106, LKF Tower

33 Wyndham Street, Central

Phone: +852 2319 4130

In Stamford:

470 West Ave., Suite 3000

Stamford, CT 06902

Telephone: +1 203 609 4910

In London:

103, Wigmore Street

W1U 1QS

Telephone: +44 20 4513 6933

 

Email: RoI@investor.morrowsodali.com

Invitation Website: https://bonds.morrowsodali.com/roi









 

