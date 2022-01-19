TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After being exposed to a myriad of consumer-driven applications that are super easy to use, end business users in life sciences expect the same experience and service from their enterprise applications and analytics platforms.
Therefore, life sciences organizations need to widen the focus of their analytics initiatives, from enabling analysts to augmenting the end business user - the data consumers. Data and analytics leaders must view this shift as pivotal in getting more people to use data in making decisions.
The future analytics and business intelligence (BI) user experience will be consumer-focused and personalized, AI-augmented and contextual.
Register for this webinar to get introduced to the "Augmented Consumer" and how a purpose-built, domain-specific augmented consumer platform can help democratize insights for all end users in life sciences.
Join Rohit Vashisht, Co-Founder and CEO, WhizAI, and Jérôme Chabrillat, Associate Principal, Business Intelligence Lead, ZS Associates for the live webinar on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK) to learn about:
- The "Augmented Consumer" — what is it and why does it matter in life sciences?
- Shaping an influential tech-forward business strategy by shifting gears from enabling analysts to enhancing business users
- How to become a steward of user experience by introducing customer-centric, domain-specific and design-based, emerging AI-powered analytics platforms
- Reimagining the role of IT and reinventing the analytics strategy to reshape the commercial strategy with an augmented consumer platform
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Rise of the Augmented Consumer in Life Sciences: Shaping the Analytics and Business Intelligence Strategy.
