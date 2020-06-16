BOSTON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a disastrous start to the new decade, the physical store will endure. Data shows that an overwhelming number of consumers prefer to shop more frequently at brick-and-mortar than online stores and dine in restaurants than order take-out or delivery. However, in a post-pandemic world, the new expectations and shopping behaviors of consumers will push operators to adopt creative new strategies to combat consumer fears and address their new expectations. The new Cambridge Retail Advisors (CRA) white paper, Flipping the Script – Transforming the Store to a Stage, provides insights and strategies for retailers and restaurateurs to adapt to consumers' expectations for entertaining shopping and dining experiences.
"For today's new generation of consumers to make the conscious choice to visit a brick-and-mortar store or restaurant, they expect retail theater with experiences worthy of an Instagram post. Customers want theatrical experiences, as they seek a production, not a product," said Marty Whitmore, managing partner at Cambridge Retail Advisors. "Post COVID-19, many consumers may be reluctant to shop in crowded stores or dine in jam-packed restaurants. Businesses will need to find creative ways to inspire consumers to visit their stores and restaurants."
The Flipping the Script – Transforming the Store to a Stage white paper outlines the ways consumer expectations will now require retailers to:
- Offer compelling reasons to return to brick-and-mortar stores
- Provide convenient, safe and contactless transactions
- Ensure continuity of product supply
- Leverage emergent technologies
To download the complete Flipping the Script – Transforming the Store to a Stage white paper, visit:
http://www.cambridgeretailadvisors.com/transforming-the-store-to-a-stage
