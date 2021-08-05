DAVIE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gigi Stetler, CEO and founder of RV Sales of Broward, creator of RV Advisor, and founder of the non-profit RVACA, has announced the launch of the RV Advisor's Good Deeds Club Social Network today. The RV Advisor's Good Deeds Club functions as a social media platform exclusively for the RV community where users can join interest groups and share photos and posts to their feeds.
As suggested by the network's name, the RV Advisor's Good Deeds Club was also created with the goal of starting a chain reaction of good deeds.
"Since the start of the pandemic, people need help and support from others now more than ever," said Stetler. "If we work together in the RV community to help out others, we can reach so many more people in need and encourage others to join our circle of good."
Through the RV Advisor's Good Deeds Club, members can create their own profiles, chat with other members, share photos and posts to their feeds, join groups, and share events.
Users who create their profile on the RV Advisor's Good Deeds Club Network automatically earn 100 G-KOINS, tokens redeemable for Amazon gift cards, RV Advisor store products, and much more, and can earn an additional 100 tokens for their first post.
In addition to launching the RV Advisor's Good Deeds Club this week, Stetler also just announced the start of RV Advisor's professional membership, giving industry professionals a platform to market their products, services, and events to RV Advisor members.
"The goal of the new professional membership is to create a space where our members can be assured that they're working with reputable and verified industry professionals," said Stetler. "Trust is such a key part of the RV industry, and this membership is a way for us to expand upon our mission of giving RVers the best knowledge possible while supporting small businesses."
About Gigi Stetler:
A fearless entrepreneur, Gigi Stetler created and leads the first female-owned RV company in the United States, RV Sales of Broward. With 35 years of experience in the industry, she is one of a handful of top RV experts in the country. Stetler also launched and runs RV Advisor- an online platform that is considered the "Angie's List" of the RV industry. Stetler is also the founder of the non-profit RV Advisor Consumer Association (RVACA).
Media Contact
Adina Pollak, The RV Advisor, 202-839-3527, adina@redbanyan.com
SOURCE The RV Advisor