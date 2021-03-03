ATLANTA, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Systems, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced that fast casual restaurant, The Salad Station, has selected the Revel Enterprise® business platform to help facilitate its regional growth and expansion to approaching 100 locations across the U.S.
Following sustained growth at a regional level, The Salad Station—which provides fresh local produce in a fast and friendly food setting—is currently eyeing rapid expansion. The chain is poised to further extend its national franchise footprint over the next three years and sought a technology partner to help enable and support this growth.
The Salad Station chose Revel Enterprise due to its proven capacity to help easily set up new stores, while streamlining management of franchise operations. Revel Enterprise is currently live at 12 locations, and The Salad Station plans to roll out the platform to additional franchises in line with its continued growth.
"Revel Enterprise has been proven to help brands easily scale as they drive growth through franchising," said Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. "The Revel platform makes it easy to set up new locations and drive consistency across franchises, while also allowing customization when franchisees have any specific local requirements."
Given the ongoing pandemic and increased demand for online ordering solutions within the restaurant industry, The Salad Station will also leverage Online Ordering XT, a next generation solution from Revel, to enable native online ordering and facilitate payment management and fulfillment of online orders. This allows Salad Station to control the consumer experience and avoid costly third-party service fees. The company will also implement Revel Advantage, Revel's in-house payment processing solution, for all of its locations.
A key consideration for The Salad Station in its technology strategy was adopting a system that allowed the integration of best of breed solutions. Revel's open API enables easy integration of partner technologies such as Como, which is an established Revel partner and the customer engagement and marketing solution The Salad Station has adopted for its loyalty program. Since implementing the Como solution at 11 locations, The Salad Station has already signed up more than 16,000 participants into its loyalty program.
"As The Salad Station prepares to accelerate growth, we wanted a proven, modern platform that would make it easy to set up new stores while also providing us the ability to offer best-in-class support and operational performance to our existing franchisees," said Garrick Robert, Director of Franchise Operations, Salad Station. "We're excited to partner with Revel to help achieve this vision while enabling us to drive innovation and position us to better compete in today's increasingly digital and off-premise environment."
About Revel Systems
Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. The Revel platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel Essentials™ solution, which has been deployed at thousands of customer locations, is designed for the needs of small chains. The Revel Enterprise® solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call (415) 744-1433.
