SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 12 Days of Christmas countdown begins today with VAST Agency, a premiere NFT service provider in collaboration with The Seattle Santa, announcing a newly minted one-of-a-kind NFT that will deliver more than the final bidder could imagine. Available on OpenSea, The CryptoSanta is staging his most ambitious digital NFT image that will deliver a fabulous travel award. The starting bid reserve is 25 Ethereum (ETH) (approx. US $95,000)—with final bids closing end-of-day Monday, 27th December 2021.
With the ultimate goal of reaching up to 100 ETH in bidding, this unique NFT was created for collectors and corporations seeking unique charitable giving opportunities—with proceeds going to Mary's Place, the largest emergency shelter for women and families in Washington State.
A surprise trip to the city of North Pole, Alaska
Following his first collection of digitally-created NFT holiday images benefitting Mary's Place, The Seattle Santa and VAST Agency are closing out 2021 with this single-edition NFT token that comes with an added unlockable travel award for the individual or corporate buyer. The auction winner will receive a travel-and-accommodation expenses-paid trip for two adults from anywhere in the continental United States to the town of North Pole, Alaska for three days in late September 2022. While there, guests will accompany The Seattle Santa on his 2022 holiday photo shoot and explore the stunningly beautiful and serene landscapes of Alaska.
A Seattle Santa NFT—Instead of a Partridge in a Pear Tree
Material items are so 20th Century. With the growth of Cryptocurrency investment and the booming NFT art exchanges that can grow in value over time—The Seattle Santa is working with VAST Agency and renowned Seattle photographer Spike Mafford to capture creative, heart-warming poses and settings that reignite our joy and imagination for the Holiday and Christmas season. With a crypto-wallet, Ethereum or Bitcoin tokens—anyone can start investing and collecting.
"I was so impressed with the amazing response and collaboration we got from Mary's Place and from Paul Norman at VAST Agency as I rode my sleigh onto the Blockchain to create my first NFT collectibles for a good cause," said The Seattle Santa. "This rare holiday-themed token is a unique 1 of 1—minted to further raise awareness and contributions for Mary's Place. I will be honored to meet the auction winners in North Pole, Alaska as the snow begins to fall in late September 2022. How fun! Ho ho."
The Seattle Santa is on-location this season in the greater Seattle area. To see his calendar of appearances, visit: https://theseattlesanta.com/. The Mary's Place "No Child Sleeps Outside" campaign runs through the rest of the year to raise critically needed funds that help families and children stay in their homes or quickly move back into housing. VAST Agency works with many of today's top artists to create non-fungible tokens of their creations and have produced some of the most traditional, nostalgic, and fun images for this Christmas and holiday season. The Seattle 'Crypto' Santa NFT art is available on OpenSea.
About Mary's Place
Since 1999, Mary's Place provides safe, inclusive shelter and services that support women, children and families on their journey out of homelessness. Mary's Place helps thousands of women and families move out of homelessness into more stable situations served by five emergency family shelters throughout King County, Washington. With a mission to keep families together, inside, and safe when they have no place else to go, Mary's Place provides resources, housing and employment services, community, and hope. Contribute and become a donor for Mary's Place at: https://www.marysplaceseattle.org/ .
The Seattle Santa
For many years, The Seattle Santa has brought joy and merry to children and adults throughout the greater Seattle area during the holiday seasons. Available for both public and private engagements—even from his inflated 'Snow Globe' during the COVID pandemic in 2020—The Seattle Santa is dedicated to making the season bright. His latest holiday magic is to share beautiful NFT artworks to support Mary's Place shelter for families and children in need. To follow or book The Seattle Santa, visit: https://theseattlesanta.com/
The VAST Agency
Vast Agency is a premiere service provider that helps artists and corporate and individual investors adopt Non-Fungible Token (NFT) technology for their long-term digital asset portfolios. VAST Agency helps both artists and investors navigate the new realm of digital content curation and authentication via the Blockchain with its expert understanding and credentials. VAST Agency partners with clients managing: Animation, Digital Art, Film & TV, Museum Galleries, Music Industry, Blockchain gaming, E-sports, and Anime & Cosplay. For more information of how VAST Agency can assist with creating, authenticating, and creating NFT assets, visit:https://vastagency.io/#
