OTTAWA, Ontario and ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SecDev Group, a Canadian digital risk resilience consultancy, partners with RS21, an Inc. 500 fastest-growing data science company, to develop a real-time, multi-user web application to support cities around the globe to prepare for and recover from current and future pandemics.
The application, called the Urban Pandemic Preparedness Dashboard, will enable city leaders and emergency responders to understand the neighborhoods most at risk to contagious disease outbreaks. By mapping the vulnerability and resilience within cities, the tool helps governments, business and civic groups better deploy resources.
"During major crises, access to actionable information is critical," said Robert Muggah, Principal of The SecDev Group. "Automated data analytics can help leaders make smarter decisions about when, where and how to better support vulnerable people recover and rebuild."
The Urban Pandemic Preparedness Dashboard combines high quality data of infections and fatalities together with healthcare capacities, social and economic conditions and access to high-speed broadband at a hyper-local scale. More than 40 metrics are combined into an index allowing users to easily track who is at risk. It will be an open-source tool, offering a centralized repository of data.
"Our team of data scientists and engineers, software developers and data visualization experts are excited to be working with The SecDev Group and leaders in crisis and digital response to support a global effort to respond to and bounce back from negative public health events," said Charles Rath, President and CEO of RS21.
The partnership with RS21 began when RS21's Urban Health Vulnerability Index, released in March 2020 to document the underlying social and economic vulnerabilities of urban populations to COVID-19, caught the attention of The SecDev Group, offering a foundation for the Urban Pandemic Preparedness Dashboard.
The new web-based app will be available in June 2021 and is expected to be adopted by 15 cities worldwide by the end of the year, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Amsterdam. The SecDev Group has partnered with Metropolis, a network of the world's largest cities, as well as the Global Parliament of Mayors and the Mayors Migration Council to get the platform to municipalities that need it most. Funders include the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Open Society Foundations and Walder Foundation.
How to Access the SecDev Urban Pandemic Preparedness Dashboard: Contact Robert Muggah, Principal at The SecDev Group, r.muggah@secdev.com.
About The SecDev Group
The SecDev Group is an agile research and innovation firm helping clients navigate digital-geopolitical, geospatial and geodigital risk. SecDev builds value through innovation in strategic foresight, data science and urban analytics. SecDev's team is fluent in technology, global in scope and results-oriented. SecDev empowers clients, such as national governments, technology companies and international organizations, to make informed choices that deliver value in the digital-urban age. To learn more, visit http://www.secdev.com.
About RS21
RS21 is a rapidly growing, global data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, data engineering, and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring, and intellectually honest. Our clients include the federal government, state and local governments, healthcare organizations and Fortune 500 companies. With offices in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC, RS21 is a 2020 Inc. 500 fastest-growing company and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators. To learn more, visit http://www.rs21.io.
Media Contact
Natalie Sommer, RS21, +1 5056151356, natalie@rs21.io
SOURCE RS21