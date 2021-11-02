ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Speciality logistics expert The Shipping Monster was selected to collaborate with THEMUSEUM to bring Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED delivered by DHL to Kitchener, Ontario. The exhibition takes visitors backstage with The Rolling Stones.
As an industry leader in the logistics arena, The Shipping Monster is proud to lend its expertise to bring UNZIPPED to THEMUSEUM. Says Robert Aspinall, CEO, "Transporting this brilliant show is very exciting for The TSM team. We enjoyed navigating oceans, customs, and more to bring the exhibition to a Canadian audience."
THEMUSEUM describes the show: "Celebrating The Stones' artistic collaborations in music, art and design, fashion and film, UNZIPPED features original works on display from an array of artists as diverse as Andy Warhol, Alexander McQueen, Prada, Dior, and Martin Scorsese, to name a few. Highlights include a replica of their recording studio, an immersive realistic reconstruction of their Chelsea flat 'Edith Grove', and culminates in a mind-blowing three-dimensional experience of an iconic Stones moment delivered in multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos Sound and facilitated by PMC (the Professional Monitor Company)."
UNZIPPED has already toured Asia, the United States and Europe. The Shipping Monster was proud to work in concert with THEMUSEUM to bring the exhibition from the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille, France to THEMUSEUM in Kitchener, Ontario. The show opens at THEMUSEUM November 30, 2021, and runs through the end of February 2022. Officials at THEMUSEUM have been going all out to spread the word about the exhibition in hopes that it will be a boon to the economy. More information and tickets unzippedkw.ca.
Media Contact
Robert Aspinall, The Shipping Monster, +1 4045767296, robert@theshippingmonster.com
SOURCE The Shipping Monster