NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SIP Forum is proud to announce that the official agenda and webinar registrations are now live for SIPNOC 2022, a special webinar series focusing on the challenges and opportunities related to the deployment and operations of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework.
The SIP Forum is also very proud to report that due to overwhelming sponsor support, SIPNOC 2022 will be free to attend! Current event sponsors include Diamond Sponsor Neustar; Platinum Sponsors iconectiv and Numeracle; Gold Sponsors Comcast, ECG, Hiya, Metaswitch, and YouMail; Silver Sponsors First Orion, Ribbon Communications and Telnyx; and Association Sponsors ATIS, Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA), CTIA, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, and USTelecom.
Like the SIP Forum's July 2021 STIR/SHAKEN VIRTUAL SUMMIT, SIPNOC 2022 will be a virtual event consisting of a special series of webinars presented by the experts leading the development of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework, leading companies providing STIR/SHAKEN solutions and deployment expertise, and key representatives from government regulatory and enforcement agencies.
Developed jointly by the SIP Forum and ATIS (the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions) to efficiently implement the Internet Engineering Task Force's (IETF) STIR (for Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) standard, SHAKEN (for Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) defines a mechanism to verify the calling number and specifies how it will be transported across communications networks.
Together, STIR/SHAKEN offers a practical mechanism to provide verified information about the calling party as well as the origin of the call — what is known as "attestation" — for the first time in the network. Giving service providers the tools needed to sign and verify calling numbers makes it possible for businesses and consumers to know, before answering, that the calls they receive are from legitimate parties.
SIPNOC 2022 will feature a series of webinars that focus on issues critical to the reliable and successful International deployment and operation of STIR/SHAKEN, as well as associated topics including the ramifications of governmental regulatory, legislative and enforcement actions, and critical security issues.
SIPNOC 2022 webinars will cover such topics as:
- Update on the STIR/SHAKEN Framework and IP-NNI Task Force Milestones
- Special FCC Keynote and Panel Discussion
- Building Back Trust: Steps to Get Consumers to Answer Their Phones Again
- What Everyone Needs to Know about Leased Telephone Numbers and Unwanted Robocalls
- Special Keynote: The View from France
- How Enterprises are Taking Control of Their Call Experience
- Assessing the 2022 Robocall Landscape – A Discussion with Outside Counsel
- In-Depth Review of New ATIS/SIP Forum Standards
- Special FTC and State Attorneys General Keynote: Trafficking in Illegal Robocalls, DNC Violations, and Spoofing: How to Get Sued by the FTC and State Attorneys General.
- International Attestation Challenges
- Identity Verification: Rich Call Data, Registered Caller, Global SHAKEN: Opportunities, Challenges and Best Practices.
- Special Keynote: The View from Canada and the CST-GA
- Update from the STI-GA
- Resolving the Call Blocking Notification Codes Issue
- Gateway Providers' STIR/SHAKEN Attestations and Robocall Mitigation Practices
- The Unexpected Side Effects of STIR/SHAKEN for Callers
- Industry Traceback 2022 and Beyond
- Consumer/Enterprise Trust in Branded Calling: Are We There Yet?
- Strategies for Driving Consumer Trust
- STIR/SHAKEN Deployment Best-Practices
- Compliance Engineering — How Engineering Organizations can Comply with Robocalling and STIR/SHAKEN Requirements
- Considerations for Management, Performance and Troubleshooting
SIPNOC 2022 will offer actionable information for all industry stakeholders in the Robocall and Caller ID Spoofing elimination/mitigation ecosystem, including telecommunications providers, major backbone operators, interconnect and wholesale solution providers, ISPs, cable operators, and wireless network operators, as well as governmental regulators and agencies, regulatory attorneys with state and federal jurisdictions, equipment manufacturers and mobile product developers, device integration specialists, large enterprise service assurance operations and IT/communications staff, government agencies, customer care/contact centers, and application providers and data analytics firms.
