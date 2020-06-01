CHICAGO and DENVER, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Exchange, a new futures exchange offering smaller, simpler products aimed toward retail customers, today announced that its products are now available for trading through CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges. Through CQG's platform, market participants around the world have access to the Small Exchange and its suite of products.
The Small Exchange opens to investors for trading today.
The Small Exchange's products allow traders of all account sizes the ability to invest and manage risk across several asset classes with capital efficiency and standard construction. Three cash-settled contracts based on proprietary indices in equities, metals, and foreign exchange that are more manageable and accessible than traditional futures products are initially being offered. The partnership with CQG will help facilitate the trade of these new products worldwide using CQG's robust front-end trading platform.
"Our team is excited to launch and count on CQG's cutting-edge technology. We have a shared goal in mind and that is to bring the benefits of futures products to more participants," said Pete Mulmat, the Small Exchange's Chief Commercial Officer. "We looked for access to a large pool of participants and an exceptional platform experience when searching for potential partners. CQG had everything we needed."
Pat Kenny, CQG Senior Vice President, Client Relations, added: "We value the work the Small Exchange is doing to provide increased access to futures markets for traders, particularly these first few indices. Adding the Small Exchange to our exchange network is a great opportunity for CQG's global customers and a way to immediately provide a large potential customer base for this innovative new market."
About the Small Exchange
Based in Chicago, the Small Exchange – backed by award-winning industry innovators and powered by a proprietary matching engine – is a registered Designated Contract Market (DCM) with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The Small Exchange's mission is to become the world's largest customer-centric futures exchange, bridging the futures product gap for investors of all sizes by providing appropriately sized futures products that are capital efficient, simple to use, and easy to understand for all participants. The company will facilitate the trading of exchange-created proprietary products for all types of market participants including, but not limited to market makers/liquidity providers, Introducing Brokers (IBs), Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms and hedge funds, all with a primary focus on the public retail customer. Please visit www.thesmallexchange.com for more information.
About CQG
CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges, and the firm's technology is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. CQG has received the Prop Traders' ISV of the Year award from FOW (now Global Investor Group), the Best Technical Analysis Platform award from The Technical Analyst, and the Best Product for Traders award from Finance Magnates for its multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally.