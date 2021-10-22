SENOIA, Georgia, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society of Product Cost Engineering & Analytics (SPCEA) is excited to announce their 2021 virtual conference: Cost Engineering: Cost Optimization, Estimating, and Controlling in the World of Uncertainty. SPCEA is passionate about providing training, certification, information sharing, job boards, and networking opportunities for cost engineering professionals. SPCEA believes that increased awareness and knowledge of cost engineering within manufacturing will lead to improved accuracy of cost estimates and analysis, better organizational cost control, and highly cost optimized products. This, in turn, will lead to higher levels of industry profitability and increased employment.
Rob Lidster, GE Appliances' Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer, will deliver the SPCEA 2021 Conference keynote address Cost Engineering in the World of Uncertainty, discussing strategic sourcing using cost knowledge, the challenges of cost engineering within an unpredictable business environment. Rob will share his experiences, including the challenges of the last few years, such as China tariffs, COVID shutdown, post COVID restart, raw material price volatility, and electronic component shortages.
Other speakers include:
- Chris Domanski, President SPCEA and Senior Costing Manager, Faurecia USA
- Suresh Palaniswamy, Engineering Group Manager, Electrification Cost Optimization General Motors USA
- Pradeep Seneviratne, President Campfire Interactive USA
- Robert Hurley, Senior Manager, Value Chain Strategy and Costing Bose Corporation USA
- Rich Buttrey, Senior Manager – Cost Estimation Lucid Motors USA
- Emmanuel Mary, Head of Delivery Price® USA
- Dan Sharkey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner Brooks Wilkins Sharkey & Turco, PLLC USA
- Dr. Bob Mills, President ACostE UK
- Nis-Peter Iwersen, Interim Procurement Transformation Manager NP Iwersen Consulting Germany
- Jeoff Burris, Founder and Managing Partner Advanced Purchasing Dynamics USA
- Matt Smith, President/CEO 3C Software USA
- Jeff Miller, President Senoia Engineering Solutions and SPCEA Secretary/Treasurer USA
- Michael Betz, CEO and Managing Partner Advanced Purchasing Dynamics USA
- Dave Tween, Head of Automotive Segment Price® USA
- Alex Swoboda, CEO FACTON Germany
- John Monica, Portfolio Development Executive Siemens USA
- Chris Jeznach, Senior Manager, Product Marketing aPriori USA
- Ralf Altpeter, Partner Umlaut Germany
- Javier Masini, Partner at RHA LLC and Past Director of Education at SAVE International USA
