NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounder, the industry's first end-to-end audio management and monetization platform built with and for creators, today announced the launch of The Spout Podcast on its platform. The Spout Podcast is a weekly episodic video and audio podcast featuring the most famous recording artists in the world. Spout is letting fans "in" on these artists' lives in a way that only the podcast format allows.
"Too often, creators are seen as one-dimensional entertainers, and they are so much more than that. This podcast's goal is to give artists the chance to tell their fans what they themselves are fans of and go a layer deeper than just their music," The Spout Podcast creator and Alpha Media EVP of Content, Phil Becker, said. "In addition to our remarkable guests, The Spout Podcast hosts come with their diverse fan bases. TikTok star Josh 'Bru' Brubaker, NFL Reporter Keiana Martin, nationally syndicated radio host Tino Cochino, and former MTV Veejay Erik Zachary are just a handful of the hosts that we selected for both their large audiences and their ability to allow their guests to tell their stories."
The Spout Podcast will be hosted and distributed by Sounder to every major podcast platform, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The Sounder Player and In-Audio Search solution will be integrated into Alpha Media's 200+ local radio websites, helping the content reach tens of millions of viewers and listeners immediately.
Kal Amin, co-founder and CEO of Sounder, stated, "2021 is a growth year for Sounder. We're excited to help Spout bring this new, short-form content to younger, large-scale audiences. Attracting younger listeners to podcasting has been difficult and we're thrilled to see what we can achieve with Spout's top talent in this raw, intimate format."
The Spout episodes are available for sponsorship with key brand partners. Through Sounder's new monetization platform, ads will be dynamically inserted in real time and will air on every major podcast platform. Brand partners will be able to target their campaigns through Sounder based on various parameters or exclusively sponsor an episode of their choosing.
To listen to the latest episode, visit http://www.spoutpodcast.com/
Follow Spout on Instagram: @Spout_Podcast, Twitter: @Spout_Podcast, and YouTube: Spout Podcast
ABOUT SOUNDER
Sounder is an end-to-end podcast management platform designed in collaboration with creators to unlock their voices and full potential. Founded in 2019 by former Google and Spotify executives, Sounder connects creators to the tools and services they need to grow audiences and revenue. Sounder's proprietary Pinpoint Audio Search technology brings discoverability to audio content, making each podcast more valuable—and more likely to be shared and heard. Learn more and join Sounder's community of creators at sounder.fm.
