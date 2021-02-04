BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are excited to announce that The Spur Group has joined Washington Employers for Racial Equity, a coalition of 65+ corporate leaders representing businesses that believe racial equity is achievable in Washington state.
With a goal to invest a combined $2 billion to support racial equity over the first five years, the coalition aims to build equity and opportunity for all.
"We at The Spur Group strongly believe each one of us plays a role in improving our society. Creating a welcoming environment — that not only accepts but celebrates all people — starts with us, individually and collectively," said Randy Karr, CEO of The Spur Group. "We gathered input from our employees to determine short-term and long-term goals for equity, diversity, inclusion, and belonging. Joining this coalition is a step forward toward the goal."
Since the summer of 2020, coalition members have been on a journey to listen, learn, and better understand the causes and impacts of racial inequity in Washington. Members started by gathering data and listening to Black community and business leaders; diversity, equity, and inclusion specialists; and data and research experts. One key finding states the experiences of Black Americans are 1.5 to seven times worse than the baseline experiences of white Americans, according to a 2018 report from The Racial Equity Institute.
Washington Employers for Racial Equity's report includes other key findings that document inequities Black Washingtonians and their families experience across multiple dimensions of life — healthcare, education, criminal justice, personal finance, and the corporate workplace. The interrelated effects of these inequities compound over time, across generations, and exist regardless of socioeconomic status or education level. Further, COVID-19 is only magnifying disparities.
The coalition begins with specific goals for 2030, including driving equity for Black Washingtonians in the corporate sector, supporting Black-owned businesses, and pursuing actions and policies that will support equity across Washington communities.
