CLEVELAND, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development has an unprecedented task at hand - to distribute over $390 million in newly received CARES Act funding to critical segments of the state economy in record time. To accomplish this historic task, the State has selected AmpliFund, the leading purpose-built provider of Grants Management Software, to help them successfully kickstart their COVID-19 recovery.
The State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development was already a customer of AmpliFund's cloud-based grants management technology when over $390 million in CARES Act funding was made available to them. Knowing that time was of the essence to stimulate their economy, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development turned to the AmpliFund team to determine whether their software could be leveraged to solve their challenge of collecting over tens of thousands of applications in just a few weeks. In addition, AmpliFund will be utilized to ensure the tracking and proper ongoing use of these critical funds to guarantee a successful recovery outcome for the state's citizens and constituents.
The $390 million of CARES Act funding is part of Governor Ricketts "Get Nebraska Growing" plans which will be distributed to critical agriculture and business segments of the state's economy. Specifically, the funds will be distributed through the Small Business Stabilization Program, Livestock Producers Stabilization Program, Rural Broadband Remote Access Program, Workforce Retraining Initiative, Admin Support-To All-Businesses Programs, and Gallup Business Stabilization and Growth Training Program.
"It is imperative that Nebraska constituents quickly and easily apply for these important CARES funds," said Jennifer Zarek, the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development Chief Data Officer. "It is also critical that citizens are able to see for themselves that their tax dollars are being spent responsibly during this crisis."
"Our work with the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development is an active demonstration of AmpliFund's mission to ensure states and local agencies facing the unprecedented challenges of significant funds to distribute and applications to receive have the necessary tools and cutting edge technology they need to amplify the recovery impact," said Scott Smith, CEO of AmpliFund.
