FAIRFAX, Va., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, announced today that the final entry deadline for the sixth annual competition has been extended to Tuesday, August 3.
The Stevie Awards for Great Employers honors the world's best companies to work for and the HR teams and professionals, HR achievements, new products and services and suppliers that help to create and drive great workplaces.
"We've received so many requests for individual deadline extensions that we've decided to extend the deadline for everyone," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. The original final deadline was July 13. Gallagher emphasizes that no additional late fees will be charged for entries submitted through August 3, and late entries will not be penalized in the judging process.
All organizations now have three more weeks to prepare and submit their entries.
All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - may submit nominations to the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The 2021 awards will honor achievements since the beginning of 2019. Entry details are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.
There are several new categories in 2021 for HR achievements including Achievement in Managing a Remote Workforce, Achievement in Leadership Development for Racial/Ethnic Minorities, and Best Transformation Strategy. Two new categories for Solutions and Implementations include Remote Workforce Management Solution - New or New-Version and Implementation.
Winners in the 31 industry-specific Employer of the Year categories will be determined by a unique blend of public votes and professional ratings. Public voting will take place from July 19 - August 9.
The Stevie Awards for Great Employers will recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:
- Employer of the Year
- HR Achievements
- HR Individual Awards
- HR Team Categories
- Solution Provider Awards
- More than 50 New Product & Service Categories
- COVID-19 response
More than 100 professionals worldwide, working on several juries, will determine the Stevie Award winners. Winners in the 2021 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards will be announced on August 19, and celebrated during a gala banquet, conditions permitting, on October 1 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada USA.
About the Stevie® Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
