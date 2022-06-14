All Female Entrepreneurs, Executives, and Employees Worldwide May Submit Nominations

FAIRFAX, Va. , June 14, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, has issued the call for entries for its 2022 (19th annual) Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Entry kits and complete details on the competition are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

The awards are produced by the creators of the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of working women in more than 100 categories, including Entrepreneur of the Year, Executive of the Year, Mentor or Coach of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Achievement in Equal Pay, Women Helping Women, Employee of the Year, Woman-Owned or -Run Company of the Year and Innovator of the Year. All female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run, worldwide, are eligible to be nominated.

The early-bird entry deadline is June 29, the final entry deadline is July 27, and late entries will be accepted through August 24 with payment of a late fee. Winners will be announced on September 22, and the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners will be honored at an awards ceremony on November 12 in Las Vegas.

New categories this year include Achievement in Diversity & Inclusion, Achievement in Sustainability, and a variety of Social Media Awards categories for individuals and best social media pages.

The 2021 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners reflected a diverse group of large and small organizations around the globe. Winners included, among others:

Kelley Higney, Founder & CEO, Bug Bite Thing, St. Lucie, FL USA

Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO, It's a 10 Haircare, Miami, FL USA

Anita Aherne, Founder, Kids on the Spectrum, Melbourne, Australia

Kitty Chaney Reed, Vice President of Enterprise Operations, IBM, Armonk, NY USA

Teresa Sternhagen, General Manager, Toshiba America Business Solutions, Lake Forest, CA USA

Mani Thiru, Space Industry Development Asia Pacific, Amazon Web Services, Singapore

Sherry Comes, Managing Director of the Cognitive and Analytics Practice, Deloitte, London, UK

Sarita Rao, President of AT&T Integrated & Partner Solutions, Dallas, TX USA

Ellen Polansky, Managing Director and Coordinating Partner, EY, New York, NY USA

Bitcoin of America, Chicago, IL USA

Rufus & Coco, Sydney, NSW Australia

HYYH / EQUO International, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Forbes, Jersey City, NJ USA

Halkbank, Istanbul, Turkey

City of Philadelphia - Division of Aviation, Philadelphia, PA USA

Visa Client Care in partnership with Visa Operational Resilience, Austin, TX USA

Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles, CA USA

SiriusXM Radio, Pompano Beach, FL USA

The 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will be judged by more than 200 leading professionals around the world, and nominees will have access to all the judges' comments and suggestions about their nominations.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

