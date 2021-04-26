DORADO BEACH, Puerto Rico, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Strategic Group, P.R., LLC, a Dorado, Puerto Rico-based private equity firm, today announced the appointment of Andres Gonzalez, former executive of Mastercard Worldwide, as Chief Operating Officer to head up Balanced Processing Partners (BPP), one of its portfolio companies that was purchased in 2019.
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Dorado, PR, Balanced Processing Partners is a boutique payment processing solution focused on serving high volume online merchant businesses in medium to high-risk e-commerce industries across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. BPP distinguishes itself from numerous competitors by utilizing a hands-on consultative approach to create strong and loyal relationships with merchants, and helping to ensure businesses stay compliant, maximize revenue potential, and reduce the inevitable risks associated with certain industry types. The addition of Gonzalez strengthens BPP's expert team which collectively boasts more than 50 years' experience across several sectors of the financial and merchant services industries.
Gonzalez joins BPP with over 20 years of experience in the electronic payments industry, including nearly 10 years with Mastercard Worldwide. During his stint there, Gonzalez served as the VP and Territory Head for the Eastern Caribbean where he was a top revenue generator and responsible for developing short-range plans and strategies to support business growth. He also served as the VP of Market Development for the Acceptance Group where he developed and implemented sales programs and initiatives to increase card acceptance for established and emerging markets. He managed over 30 acquirers (banks and ISO's), third-party processors, and payment gateway operators in over 22 markets. Finally, as VP and Global Business Leader of Mobile POS/Small Businesses, Gonzalez led the team responsible for identifying areas of opportunity for the use of mobile phones and tablets as Points of Sale (MPOS) in order to expand Mastercard's acceptance network. Under the leadership of Gonzalez, he and his team took the project from idea to implementation, and at the end of his tenure, he was managing the MPOS Global Program which collectively included more than 200 registered vendors.
"I'm excited for this new opportunity with BPP to use my expertise in the payment processing industry, leverage the strong foundation already in place, and build further on the vision and mission of providing specialized solutions for our merchants," said Gonzalez, adding, "BPP already has a reputation of personalized and trusted service, and I look forward to continuing to maximize our partner relationships and industry knowledge to truly make a positive difference for our merchants and help overcome the challenges they face."
Gonzalez officially steps into his new role on May 1st. You can find more information about BPP at http://www.balancedprocessing.com.
About TSG, P.R.
Founded in 2013, The Strategic Group, P.R. is a boutique, private equity firm that acquires, develops, and successfully operates portfolio companies, mainly focused on finance and technology, such as Balanced Processing Partners, among others. This also includes a separate hedge fund group, The Strategic Funds, that specializes in alternative investments across multiple asset classes with additional information available at http://www.thestrategicfunds.com.pr.
