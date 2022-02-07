PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blockchain pioneer and HashCash CEO Raj Chowdhury highlighted the reasons behind the global success of blockchain technology. In an online session, the Hashcash chief explained how blockchain's far-reaching scope of implementation is leading to its quick emergence as one of the most disruptive technologies of modern times.
Blockchain has shown us how a business idea or concept might physically benefit a population, or yield high monetary returns. Examples of blockchain innovation include DAOs and NFTs. Appropriate application of the technology should bolster growth and generate wealth.
Blockchain technology uses a distributed digital ledger for keeping track of all transaction records. The ledger is accessible to all members of the blockchain network. New entries are recorded only after uniform consensus and once recorded, remain immutable. The standout features of blockchain technology include transparency, immutability, and decentralization.
Chowdhury acknowledges the importance of blockchain in the current scenario, stating, "Blockchain has evolved from being a platform network for Bitcoins to an integral technical innovation with limitless potential. A large reason behind the success is its ability to transform promising concepts into actual tangible assets."
Real-time accessibility of records, complimented with high network security and a distributed storage mechanism makes blockchain extremely useful across several domains including banking, gaming, supply chain, healthcare, governance, and more. The underlying architecture behind cryptocurrencies easily interoperates with both existing and advanced technologies such as AI, Big Data, Cloud, and IoT.
"Blockchain adds the quality aspect to data through validation using uniform consensus. Its decentralized nature creates a barrier against cyberattacks safeguarding organizations from data breaches and attempts of hacking," concluded Chowdhury.
During the course of the session, the blockchain proponent also elaborated his personal journey including the inception of his blockchain development company Hashcash Consultants. Based out of the US, Hashcash offers multiple tech-based products and solutions powered by blockchain. HashCash products include PayBito, a digital assets exchange catering to financial institutions, crypto investors, and traders on a global scale.
Widespread blockchain incorporation is transforming businesses empowering them with better access and documentation to their data, cost-minimization, and time-saving. Upcoming blockchain innovations like the metaverse and Web 3.0 will take things to the next level.
- About Raj Chowdhury:
Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of Paybito and a Blockchain pioneer. Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between two of the largest global banks. Raj is an eminent voice in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to Economic Times, Business World, CNNMoney and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. Raj had been a research associate at MIT's Microsystems Technology Lab. He is a member of Asha Silicon Valley, a nonprofit committed to education for children in emerging countries. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.
Media Contact
COLEEN F, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info
SOURCE HashCash