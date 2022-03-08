MIAMI, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Swap Club has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.
This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.
"The Swap Club, formerly Podswap, brings simplicity and sustainability to the consumer electronic market through our repair and re-home solution. This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to drive the shift towards conscious consumerism and to empower our community to take action," said The Swap Club Co-founder Emma Stritzinger.
The Swap Club brings consumers an affordable, more sustainable alternative to buying the latest tech with their uncomplicated exchange services for both AirPods and iPhones. The female co-founders, Emily and Emma, aim to change the way consumers buy pre-owned devices by leveraging the circular economy to repair and rehome millions of pre-owned devices.
The Swap Club, formerly known as Podswap, launched the AirPod Swap in January 2021, creating the first ever AirPods refurbishment process (a feat that was said to be "impossible"). More recently, The Swap Club added iPhones to their list of services, establishing themselves as the destination for high quality, pre-owned devices.
The company is disrupting traditional device trade-ins and the pre-owned device market in creating a community around pre-owned tech, providing consumers with quality tech at the best price and ultimately diverting thousands of devices from reaching the landfill. The company intends to expand their list of swap services in the coming year.
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.
For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multi day summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.
The Swap Club is a solution disrupting the way people upgrade to pre-owned devices (iPhones & AirPods). Our swap process is refreshing the tired pre-owned device industry with an experience that is frictionless, affordable, and sustainable.
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business.
