NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The TASC Group, an independent and mission-driven public relations firm, is excited to announce its second recipient of a scholarship in partnership with the Advertising and Public Relations Program at The City College of New York (CCNY). The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Scholarship is devoted to providing hands-on experience and promoting diversity in the public relations industry through elevating talented and gifted multicultural students. The TASC Group is pleased to officially announce Emiliano Garcia as the scholarship recipient for this year. Veronica Vaccaro was the first scholarship winner (2021), setting a high standard for academic and community success.
As a senior in the Advertising and Public Relations program at CCNY, Emiliano's passion for advocacy through communication stems from personal experience. Immigrant rights groups have had a powerful impact on DREAMers like him, inspiring him to advocate for others over the years. Emiliano was granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status – which offers work authorization and protection from deportation – due to multi-faceted campaigns led by immigrant youth that have helped establish and protect the provisions of DACA. During his internship, Emiliano hopes to explore and address various causes, including the climate crisis, human rights and domestic violence. In the same way that advocacy has helped him, Emiliano hopes to help communities share their stories and positively impact their lives.
"What fascinates me about PR is the life-changing effect it can have on communities that are often underserved," stated Emiliano. "I am thankful to The TASC Group for letting me partake in work that matters this summer."
"We're so delighted to finally announce Emiliano as the recipient of The TASC Group's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Scholarship at CCNY," said Rida Bint Fozi, Managing Director of The TASC Group. "His application stood out from a pool of spectacular applicants and we were incredibly inspired by his commitment to serving his community and his particular understanding of public relations and advocacy. We're happy to welcome Emiliano aboard this summer, and we're looking forward to our continued partnership with CCNY to support and promote diversity and inclusion within the public relations industry."
With the inception of this program in 2021, The TASC Group partnered with CCNY to develop a program to award and recognize extraordinary and mission-driven multicultural students to impart remarkable career development opportunities and first-hand experience within public relations. The TASC Group is well-known for working with social justice and nonprofit clients that center around the youth, such as The Trayvon Martin Foundation, The Eagle Academy Foundation and The Gathering for Justice. This scholarship dedicated to furthering diversity, equity and inclusion in public relations is one of the many ways TASC continues to engage in mission-driven efforts.
"Addressing the need to prioritize diversity in PR is one of the many reasons why we continue to have a strong relationship with The TASC Group," said Lynne Scott Jackson, Distinguished Lecturer & Director of Internships, Industry Relations and Professional Development for CCNY's Ad/PR Program. "Emiliano is one of our brilliant All-Stars, and his internship exemplifies putting forward incredible talent in this industry."
Emiliano will receive $2,500 toward tuition fees along with a paid semester-long internship at The TASC Group that includes professional development and mentoring by TASC employees. The internship will begin in summer 2022 and run through fall 2022.
Media interested in learning more about The TASC Group and its work should contact Sabrina Bazelais at sabrina@thetascgroup.com.
In the tradition of The TASC Group, corporates and organizations interested in developing a partnership with CCNY Ad/PR should contact Lynne Scott Jackson at lscottjackson@ccny.cuny.edu. For more information, http://www.ccnyadpr.wixsite.com/website.
About The TASC Group
The TASC Group (TASC) is an independent, full-service communications and public relations firm. TASC was founded as a progressive-minded company dedicated to working with some of the most dynamic and inspiring clients in the world. The company is passionate about and committed to helping its clients achieve their goals. TASC represents mission-driven private and public companies, organizations, nonprofits, labor groups and community organizations. The company's services include media relations, crisis communications and issues management, corporate social responsibility campaigns, thought leadership development, cause-related marketing, red carpet and celebrity events, SEO and online reputation management and social media. For more information, visit http://www.thetascgroup.com.
About The City College of New York
Since 1847, The City College of New York has provided a high-quality and affordable education to generations of New Yorkers in a wide variety of disciplines. CCNY embraces its position at the forefront of social change. It is ranked #1 by the Harvard-based Opportunity Insights out of 369 selective public colleges in the United States on the overall mobility index. This measure reflects both access and outcomes, representing the likelihood that a student at CCNY can move up two or more income quintiles. In addition, the Center for World University Rankings places CCNY in the top 1.2% of universities worldwide in terms of academic excellence. Labor analytics firm Emsi puts at $1.9 billion CCNY's annual economic impact on the regional economy (5 boroughs and 5 adjacent counties) and quantifies the "for dollar" return on investment to students, taxpayers and society. At City College, more than 16,000 students pursue undergraduate and graduate degrees in eight schools and divisions, driven by significant funded research, creativity and scholarship. CCNY is as diverse, dynamic and visionary as New York City itself. View CCNY Media Kit.
Media Contact
Sabrina Bazelais, The TASC Group, +1 646-731-0240, sabrina@thetascgroup.com
SOURCE The TASC Group