Lawrence Kopp, founder and CEO of The TASC Group, has been named one of New York City's Notable Leaders in Advertising, Marketing and PR by Crain's New York Business
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawrence Kopp, founder and CEO of The TASC Group, has been recognized by Crain's New York Business as one of New York City's Notable Leaders in Advertising, Marketing and PR for his work guiding messaging and communications strategy for high-profile clients spanning the advocacy, nonprofit and public policy sectors. The 45 Notable Leaders in Advertising, Marketing and PR were described by Crain's as "represent[ing] the best the industry has to offer."
"It's an honor to be recognized alongside some of the most talented leaders in the advertising, marketing and PR industry by Crain's New York Business," said Lawrence Kopp, founder and CEO of The TASC Group. "The past year has been one of extraordinary growth for our firm and this acknowledgment reflects the accomplishments of the entire team."
The TASC Group is an award-winning New York-based public relations and communications firm focused on mission-driven, socially-progressive clients. As founder and CEO, Kopp oversees the development of client strategic plans, maintains media relationships and manages the organization's budget. Kopp has worked on some of the most significant and high-profile public relations campaigns in the country and is regularly sought-out to comment on issues in the field by leading media outlets, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and the Associated Press. Crain's New York has previously recognized The TASC Group as one the most notable PR, advertising and marketing firms in the New York region.
The TASC Group's work has been recognized with some of the most prestigious awards the industry bestows. The firm was selected to be included in the New York Observer's "PR Power 50," a list of the 50 most influential PR firms in the country, as well as ranked #3 in public affairs and public service. In 2021, TASC won three Big Apple Awards and two PR News Nonprofit Awards. Since 2014, the agency has won 23 Big Apples, two Silver Anvil Awards of Excellence, 12 PR News Nonprofit Awards, three PR Daily Corporate Social Responsibility Awards and one Shorty Social Good Award.
About Lawrence Kopp
Lawrence Kopp has nearly thirty years of experience in the advocacy and nonprofit sectors, in the political and public policy worlds and in the entertainment industry as a trained storyteller and communications expert. In 2005, Kopp founded The TASC Group to work with the most dynamic and inspiring leaders and organizations in the nonprofit, political advocacy and business worlds. He has helped manage multi-million dollar political campaigns at the state and local level, worked on several presidential campaigns and has built political grassroots organizations in more than a dozen states. A graduate of the prestigious acting program at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, Kopp appeared as a professional actor in Hollywood blockbuster films, on award-winning TV shows and premiered the plays of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwrights on major New York and Chicago stages.
Kopp also holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Columbia University. He is married with three children and lives in Montclair, New Jersey.
About The TASC Group
The TASC Group (TASC) is an independent, full-service communications and public relations firm. TASC was founded as a progressive-minded company dedicated to working with some of the most dynamic and inspiring clients in the world. The company is passionate about and committed to helping its clients achieve their goals. TASC represents mission-driven private and public companies, organizations, nonprofits, labor groups and community organizations. The company's services include media relations, crisis communications and issues management, corporate social responsibility campaigns, thought leadership development, cause-related marketing, red carpet and celebrity events, SEO and online reputation management and social media. For more information, visit http://www.thetascgroup.com.
