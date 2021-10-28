AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Texas Medical Device Alliance (TMDA) is pleased to announce the launch of the new Marketplace Network Directory. This latest digital technology, which allows professionals to showcase their companies and services, will help to connect med tech and life science industry professionals, generate more local and national opportunities, and accelerate the growth of the healthcare ecosystem in Central Texas and beyond.
"The TMDA Network Directory has been a dream since late 2016. I am so grateful to work with such fantastic board members, and specifically Hector Torres, who have dedicated many hours to the development of this collaboration tool," says TMDA Director of Operations, Elisa Maldonado-Holmertz.
The tool offers members a platform to learn about other service providers that might benefit their businesses. It also gives them the opportunity to network, showcase their own offerings and stay up-to-date on the latest local med tech events.
"We're offering a free platform for businesses and individuals to connect and accelerate the process of meeting and building partnerships. This is the mission of the Alliance," mentioned TMDA Director of Technology, Hector Torres.
Connect and find collaborators by creating your profile. For more information, visit http://www.texmda.org.
About Texas Medical Device Alliance
Founded in 2009 by Austin med tech pioneer, Jack Hart, the Texas Medical Device Alliance (TMDA) supports medical device and biotech entrepreneurs, academia and industry service providers with peer networking, synergy building and sponsorship opportunities. Members of the Central Texas med tech community, including healthcare and professionals, investors and IP attorneys, are encouraged to join. Visit http://www.texmda.org for more information.
Media Contact
Sandie Roth, Texas Medical Device Alliance, +1 512-436-3792, operations@texmda.org
SOURCE Texas Medical Device Alliance