HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the digital age where information is accessible with the tap of a finger, Google has become the master of this new domain. Anyone can easily search up anything and everything within seconds, including businesses in the area. Many businesses are aware there's a free platform on Google that allows them to broadcast information about their company. For small or medium-sized businesses, utilizing this platform, Google My Business, to its fullest is a simple way to increase their local SEO ranking.
Search engine optimization (SEO) is important for any business. Poor SEO strategies will push a company's relevant search results down the Google rankings. There are companies, such as Actual SEO Media, Inc., that help with setting up and optimizing long-term SEO strategies, but for companies starting out, Google My Business is an excellent start.
Google My Business is for businesses that have face-to-face interactions with customers. This tool is meant to service in-person businesses with a finite location. Therefore, it's not very useful for virtual businesses.
The process of listing a business on the platform is simple.
1. Log in to Google.
2. Go to google.com/business and choose "Start Now."
3. Enter the business name.
4. Enter the address.
Choose to enable some choices: "I deliver goods and services to my customers." and "Hide my address. Only show region."
These options are for businesses that go to their customers instead of the other way around. To optimize this function fully, be sure to choose the delivery area and range.
5. Choose business categories.
Google will use these categories to target specific types of customers. Ensuring these tags are as accurate as possible will prevent Google from targeting the wrong potential customers and clients.
6. Add a phone number and website address.
7. Choose a verification method.
There are five different verification methods available: postcard, phone, email, instant, and bulk. There are pros and cons with each method, so choosing which one works best is up to the business.
Postcard verification is the old school method where a physical postcard with the verification code is mailed to the listed business address. Not all businesses are eligible for phone or email verification, but otherwise, the code will be sent via text message or email. Instant verification happens if the business also already has a verified Google Search Console (another tool that helps manage sites' performance levels) set up.
Bulk verification is for businesses with ten or more locations that aren't a service or agency managing location. Google will hand over a form to fill out with the pertinent information of all locations. Because of the lengthy process, it may take up to a week for Google to process everything.
It's not over after setting up and verifying the platform. To keep a business relevant, optimization is necessary. Adding photos, hours of operation, and disability-accessible tools to the platform will allow potential consumers ease of access to the necessary information.
