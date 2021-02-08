DUBLIN, Ireland and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Think Global Awards are delighted to announce this year's shortlist. Thank you to everyone who has entered the latest awards, and to our dedicated judging panel.

The program, running for its fourth consecutive year, offered 14 different categories, including Brand of the Year, Going Global, and new categories such as Education & eLearning, and Sustainability.

The Think Global Awards shortlisted applicants are listed below:

Brand of the Year

OnBuy

Busy Life Ltd

STEM Punks

Crafter's Companion

Animaccord

Language Industry Person of the Year

Ulrich Hennes

Mimi Hills

Alex Katsambas

Iti Sahai

Digital Transformation

Fresh.Land

ServiceNow

Clinical Pharmacist Solutions

BASE Technologies

Community/Non-Profit

Scenesaver

Host in Ireland

The Shona Project

doTERRA

The Skateroom

Retail and eCommerce

Fresh.Land

Reload Digital

OnBuy

Busy Life Ltd

Education and eLearning

Rantmedia Ltd

MURAL

FH Europe

STEM Punks

Clinical Pharmacist Solutions

Media/Advertising

Croud

OnBuy

Irish Guide Dogs

Panjab Radio

Going Global

Animaccord

Rokt

Globalization Partners

The Skateroom

Payslip

Technology

Babel Street

Altagram GmbH

ApisProtect

Payslip

Travel

Visit Sweden

Travelzoo

ReboundTAG

Secret Street Tours

Start-Up

Role Mapper Technologies

Motion Metrics Ltd

Fresh.Land

Molzi

Coresight Research

Scenesaver

Lilo

Sustainability

Polestar

Rantmedia Ltd

Fresh.Land

ApisProtect

ROCTEL

Life Sciences

Clinical Pharmacist Solutions

Pale Blue Dot® Recruitment

Equine MediRecord

Professional Services

Coresight Research

CSA Research

Rantmedia Ltd

The NewComm Global Group, Inc.

Congratulations to this year's shortlisted companies and individuals! The winners will be announced at this year's virtual ceremony, taking place in April 2021.

About the Awards

The Think Global Awards recognize the achievements of people, projects, brands, and organizations around the world. The Think Global Awards are brought to you by the Think Global Forum.

To learn more about the awards, please visit https://www.thinkglobalforum.org/awards

Media Contact

Priscillia Charles

Communications Director, Think Global Forum

priscillia@thinkglobalforum.org

https://www.thinkglobalforum.org

Media Contact

Priscillia Charles, Think Global Forum, +35314168000, priscillia@thinkglobalforum.org

 

SOURCE Think Global Forum

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.