DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Think Global Forum is pleased to announce a new panel of judges for the Think Global Awards 2022. The new judging panel will review and score the submissions currently being received for the 16 awards categories.

The new judges announced for the Think Global Awards include:

Judging Panel

Kathleen Pierce, Forrester

Ciara Rushe, American Chamber of Commerce

Sharon Fahy, Medtronic

Magdalena Daccord, FH Europe

Steve Dougan, Teeside University

Avril McArdle, Sage

Mathilde Jakobsen, Fresh Land

Yvonne McNamara, Vistatec

Doyle Buehler, Author

Tammy Darcy, The Shona Project

Róisín Maguire, Jetpack Learning

The Awards Categories

Brand of the Year

Language Industry Person of the Year

Life Sciences

Education and eLearning

Start-Up

Community/Non-Profit

Professional Services

Travel

Technology

Marketing

Retail and eCommerce

Outstanding Hybrid/Virtual Event

Best Digital Transformation/Pivot

Best CSR/Sustainability Transformation

Inclusivity/Accessibility

Process Automation

"We are extremely grateful to have such wonderful judges for year five of the Think Global Awards. The Think Global Awards is delighted to announce our new panel of judges. We sincerely thank all of our judges past and present for their time, dedication and support of the Think Global Awards," commented Simon Hodgkins, Founder, Think Global Forum.

About Think Global Awards

Think Global Awards is celebrating the fifth year of the international awards, recognizing global success in individuals and organizations with the Think Global Awards 2022. The Think Global Awards is an annual event developed from the Think Global Forum, a thought-leadership community that focuses on the diverse aspects of global business. Our free-to-enter awards program has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2018. In past years, we have received entries from all around the world. We are excited to be accepting entries and expect the awards to continue growing this year and into the future.

https://thinkglobalawards.com/

About Think Global Forum

The Think Global Forum is a community of global individuals, including forum participants, industry experts, speakers and Forum Executives. The Think Global Forum is designed to provide insights and thought leadership in the context of Technology, Travel, Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Retail, eCommerce and a growing number of sectors worldwide. The forum offers keen insights into the here and now and, most importantly, the future.

https://www.thinkglobalforum.org/

María Roa, Think Global Forum, +353 1 416 8000, maria.roa@thinkglobalforum.org

 

