CLEVELAND, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serial entrepreneur and author, Joe Pulizzi, launches The Tilt. The new company is dedicated to news and education for content creators who want to build real and sustainable businesses and become content entrepreneurs.
"YouTubers, Twitch streamers, bloggers, online educators, Instagram stars, TikTok creators...they're everywhere. It's one of the fastest growing areas of new business creation in the world. The problem? Most digital content creators don't understand the business model behind what they are doing. That's why The Tilt was created," says Pulizzi.
The Tilt provides information on:
- In depth interviews with successful content entrepreneurs from around the world
- How content creators build significant audiences
- Unique ways to drive revenue
- How to leverage social media sites like TikTok, Clubhouse, Instagram, Discord and more
- Utilizing social media platforms, SEO, analytics, etc. to amplify your content
- Trending topics on technology, revenue, writing platforms
- Knowing when and how to exit a content business
The Tilt launches as a Tuesday and Friday email newsletter to approximately 10,000 subscribers and anticipates developing a formal online training program for content creators in the Fall, 2021. Much of the education program is based off Pulizzi's best-selling book Content Inc. where he analyzed dozens of successful content creators and how they became content entrepreneurs.
Laura Kozak, former operations lead at Content Marketing Institute, joins The Tilt as a founding team member. To learn more about The Tilt, please visit thetilt.com.
