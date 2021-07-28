NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2021. This year's recipients comprise a broad range of companies from well-known names like Square, Stripe, and Robinhood to relatively newer but rapidly growing enterprises such as Dave, Petal, and Hippo. The diverse range of products and services offered through financial technology - payment processing, online and mobile banking, online lending, P2P payments, financial software and services to name a few - have led to the possibilities for transforming not only the financial industry, but other sectors such as hospitality, education, transportation, and fundraising, among others. Financial technology advancement creates an ecosystem where businesses can work more collaboratively and ultimately put more financial control in the hands of companies, business owners and consumers.
In today's connected environment, financial solutions need to be accessible, uncomplicated, and robust in order to support our thriving and complex global economy, particularly when global crisis can quickly occur. Financial technology, once understood as technology applied to the back office of banks or trading firms, now describes a broad variety of innovations in personal and commercial finance. The pioneering companies noted in this list have one thing in common: they are nimbler than their traditional financial services predecessors, often finding white spaces in personal and commercial finance and providing faster, more streamlined, and highly individualized service. These awardees are evidence that financial technology has unquestionably evolved.
The following awardees were nominated and selected based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were product quality, customer adoption, management team caliber, organizational effectiveness, and company growth among other factors. Please join us in recognizing The Top 100 Financial Technology Companies of 2021.
Square, Finastra, Personal Capital, an Empower Company, Marqeta, Brex, Stewart Title, DOCOMO Digital, Exiger, Varo Money, Amount, Fundbox, DailyPay, Forter, 2C2P, Immedis, Bluefin Payment Systems, SmartAsset, MotoRefi, Cadre, TrueAccord, Getsafe, Global Processing Services (GPS), Expensify, MyComplianceOffice, Step, Hometap, Currency One, Quantile, Tresl, Steady, Silent Eight, Payrix, VoxSmart, BrightPlan, Synctera, Continuity, Finitive, and many others.
