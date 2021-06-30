NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consulting Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021. These are the companies leading some of the boldest initiatives in digital enablement, advancement, and transformation for businesses across the globe. Supported by large organizations, and in some cases workforces of hundreds of thousands of employees, they offer a wide breadth of services including cloud migration, cybersecurity, application development, document and process management, and other specializations. Awardees were selected based on their ability to deliver consistent best-in-class consulting and services backed by institutionalized technological expertise. These companies comprise the cohort that defines global IT market leadership and have done so by anticipating the needs of their clients and by proactively building capabilities both in-house and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
Notably, many of this year's awardees have been capitalizing on burgeoning industry trends. Accenture, for example, is leveraging specialized acquisitions to assist clients with the increasing necessity for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting. Meanwhile, Wipro has recognized rising demand for enterprise automation and is utilizing its AI-based solutions to facilitate this development for its customers. In identifying and addressing new, and often dynamic, opportunities within information technology, these companies are ensuring that businesses from the Fortune 500 to high growth enterprises can keep pace with innovation and improve their competitiveness within their markets.
Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 100 IT Consulting and Services Companies of 2021.
IBM, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture, Deloitte, Cognizant, Capgemini, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Leidos, Tech Mahindra, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology, Protiviti, Atos, BT Global Services, CGI, Xerox, Fujitsu, Sopra Steria, Indra, LTI, SAIC, Omnicom Solutions, Amdocs, Conduent, Orange Business Services, NTT Data Services, SAS, General Dynamics Information Technology, Publicis Sapient, Stefanini, Avanade, Persistent Systems, NetApp, TIVIT, TOTVS, Luxoft, Zensar Technologies, Sonda, FPT Software, TietoEVRY, Samsung SDS, SoftServe, Gfi Informatique, CompuCom Systems, Slalom Consulting, Modis, Pactera, Neusoft Corporation, Singtel, Randstad Technologies, Bechtle IT Services, R Systems, Manhattan Associates, Beyondsoft Consulting, Dynatrace, Allegis Group, Keyrus, Coherent Solutions, Softline, and many others.
The full article can be read at https://www.theconsultingreport.com/the-top-100-it-consulting-and-services-companies-of-2021/
About The Consulting Report
The Consulting Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the consulting sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on management consulting and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.
