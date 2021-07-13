NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021. This year's awardee list is comprised of a wide range of companies from the most well-known such as Microsoft, Adobe, and Salesforce to the relatively newer but rapidly growing - Qualtrics, Atlassian, and Asana. A good number of awardees may be new names to some but that should be no surprise given software has always been an industry of startups that seemingly came out of nowhere to create and dominate a new space.
Software has become the backbone of our economy. From large enterprises to small businesses, most all rely on software whether for accounting, marketing, sales, supply chain, or a myriad of other functions. Software has become the dominant industry of our time and as such, we place a significance on highlighting the best companies leading the industry forward.
The following awardees were nominated and selected based on a thorough evaluation process. Among the key criteria considered were software product quality, management team caliber, organizational culture, company evolution, and positive societal impact among other factors. In many cases, a company received a remarkable number of nominations from its various stakeholders.
The full article can be read at https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/.
Please join us in recognizing and celebrating The Top 100 Software Companies of 2021. They include: Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Adobe, IFS, Guidewire Software, Atlassian, Cornerstone OnDemand, Secureworks, Vertafore, Asana, Procore Technologies, iCIMS, Altimetrik, The Trade Desk, BlackLine, Nintex, PowerSchool, Gainsight, Cvent, DataRobot, Acquia, Samsara, Hootsuite, Planview, airSlate, Sisense, Pax8, Outreach.io, Fivetran, Absolute Software, StellarWP, Sendinblue, Grammarly, FiscalNote, QGenda, Articulate, Pantheon, Namely, Conductor, UserZoom, Notarize, Jungle Scout, Lever, Panopto, vCita, Visual Lease, Widen, Botkeeper, WhereScape, Influitive, Generali Global Assistance, and many others.
About The Software Report
The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.
Media Contact
Editor, The Software Report, +1 646-598-3815, customerservice@thesoftwarereport.com
SOURCE The Software Report