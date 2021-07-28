NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Cybersecurity CEOs of 2021. These accomplished executives lead some of the most sophisticated operations that protect businesses and individuals across the globe. Hundreds of exceptional CEOs were nominated in this year's process representing cybersecurity companies ranging from startups to rapidly growing companies to conglomerates. The one thing, however, that they had in common was the deep respect, and in some cases, admiration they garnered from colleagues in the industry.
We evaluated each nominee based on a series of questions on the candidate's leadership and professional capabilities. The Software Report also conducted candidate evaluation based on company competitiveness within the broader cybersecurity industry and how the individual compared to the highest performing CEOs in their category. We looked for demonstrated cybersecurity expertise, longevity in the industry, career progression, and professional integrity, among other factors.
It gives us great pleasure to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of these deserving CEOs in the demanding field of cybersecurity.
This year's awardees include John Chen (Blackberry), Gil Schwed (Check Point Software), Raffaele Mautone (Aadya Security), Jim Zuffoletti (SafeGuard Cyber), Pieter Danhieux (Secure Code Warrior), Mirza Asrar Baig (CTM360), Shai Morag (Ermetic), Erkang Zheng (JupitorOne), Dimitri Shelest (OneRep), Guy Bejerano (safebreach), Bill Holtz (Sectigo), Carey O'Connor Kolaja (AU10TIX), Danny Jenkins (ThreatLocker), Josh Lospinoso (Shift5), among many others.
