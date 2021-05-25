NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Technology Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Financial Technology CTOs of 2021. Within the financial services industry, chief technology officers are establishing the digital infrastructure that facilitates more efficient, modern, and personalized customer experiences. These leaders have led transformative initiatives within their organizations to integrate artificial intelligence, develop cross-platform solutions, bolster cybersecurity, and engage strategic technology partnerships, among other critical digitalization efforts. Serving some of the largest banking institutions and innovative fintech startups, this year's awardees are guiding their companies in not only updating current application environments and IT systems but also in seeking out new and exciting ways to incorporate the latest in financial technology into their products and services.
Selected for their deep industry experience and their contributions to their companies and the broader financial services industry, these CTOs have become thought leaders in their field. From participating in global advisory committees and sitting on company boards, to mentoring the next generation, the multi-award-winning professionals on this year's list have demonstrated consistent dedication to improving the financial technology landscape for both consumers and institutions. Several awardees have also spearheaded efforts in diversity and inclusion, ensuring that individuals of all backgrounds have equal opportunity to contribute their talent, ideas, and innovations to the industry. Please join us in honoring this year's Top 25 Financial Technology CTOs of 2021.
Andrew Lang (JPMorgan Chase), Tony Kerrison (Bank of America), Simon Barlow (AXA UK), Robert Rooney (Morgan Stanley), Vanessa Fernandes (Itaú Unibanco), Atte Lahtiranta (Goldman Sachs), John Repko (AIG), Sabet Elias (BNY Mellon), Alex Cesar (Kantar), George Maddaloni (Mastercard), Derek Stein (BlackRock), Alan Lowden (H&R Block), Brian Woodring (Quicken Loans), Shannon Johnston (Global Payments), Eli Rosner (Finastra), Marianna Tessel (Intuit), Ivneet Kaur (Silicon Valley Bank), Alla Whitston (CIT), Marc Jones (Alkami Technology), Ran Harpaz (Hippo Insurance), Chris Piazza (iCapital Network), Iftah Gideoni (Forter), Sulu Velugu (Sureify), Jessica McKellar (Pilot.com), and Dmitry Kharchenko (Friendsurance).
The full article can be read at https://thefinancialtechnologyreport.com/.
About The Financial Technology Report
The Financial Technology Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the financial technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on financial technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector.
Media Contact
Editor, The Financial Technology Report, +1 6093657014, customerservice@thefinancialtechnologyreport.com
SOURCE The Financial Technology Report